Denny Hamlin makes NASCAR history as Kyle Busch suffers major playoffs blow

Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin created history in the NASCAR Cup Series, following an eventful race at Darlington Raceway. However, RCR's Kyle Busch's season full of struggles continued as he failed to secure a playoff spot

Hamlin pilots the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. In his NASCAR career, Hamlin has secured 54 race wins in the Cup Series, with multiple wins at crown jewel events. However, despite his success in the sport, the Chesterfield, Virginia native has not yet won a championship title.

The regular season finale at Darlington witnessed a lot of ups and downs for drivers on the grid. Ross Chastain and Bubba Wallace, who were in the running for a playoff spot had a disappointing end to their campaign, while Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe made it into the playoffs, as Briscoe drove down victory lane in the Southern 500.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin secured a historic feat in the sport by securing his 11th playoff spot, one over former driver Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch. Moreover, adding to his struggles this season, Busch secured a P2 in the Southern 500 but it was not enough to make it into the 2024 playoffs.

An account on X (formerly Twitter), Trey Ryan, commented on the situation and said:

"Denny Hamlin has made his 11th NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (all of them), the most of ANY driver. Before today, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were tied for the most Playoff appearances."

Although Hamlin finished the Cup race at Darlington in P7, he made history in the sport, making this a big win for the #11 driver. Currently P6 in the driver standings, Hamlin has shown promise this season to finally get his hands on the Cup Series title.

Denny Hamlin shares his thoughts on NASCAR moving to Mexico in 2025

NASCAR recently announced its schedule for the 2025 season, including an international trip to Mexico for the Cup and Xfinity Series in June. A few more changes have been reflected in the 2025 schedule, which Denny Hamlin has shared his opinions on.

In a recent interview with Frontstretch, Hamlin said:

"The atmosphere there was great when we went there. It's been such a long time ago, my memory ... it's hard even though I went there twice. But I remember it being, tons of fans and certainly a lot of that played into the local heroes that were racing in the event, in the Xfinity Series at that time. So I'm sure they'll do it right and we'll see what happens." [00:45]

Hamlin also discussed how bringing Mexico on the calendar came at the cost of his home state race in Richmond, Virginia.

