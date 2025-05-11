Denny Hamlin makes his opinion crystal clear on NASCAR’s game-changing All-Star Race twist

Weeks ahead of this year’s All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Cup driver Denny Hamlin reacted to the star-studded event getting a major revamp. A new promoter’s caution, a revised Pit Crew Challenge with extra emphasis on manufacturer competition; the 250-lap race is set to witness it all.

One of the most discussed topics among the drivers seems to be the promoter’s caution. As per reports, this special yellow flag, almost a random one, can be used only before Lap 220. However, it cannot be utilized if a naturally occurring caution happens after Lap 200.

How could the new rule change the course of the race? When asked about it, Hamlin told the reporters (1:00 onwards),

"Nothing really changes. It seems like it's a pretty much straight-up race, other than you have that caution that could happen in that window. You would think if there's no caution somewhat near they're going to throw it. I would just plan on it."

The main event will feature two heat races in order to determine the starting grid, followed by a 100-lap All-Star Open and the main 250-lap section. Drivers who won a points-paying race last year, or won the All-Star event in the past, will be qualified for the race this time around. Full-time former Cup champions can also stay in the mix.

Denny Hamlin reacts to Ryan Blaney’s “dumb decision” at Texas Motor Speedway

Last week, NASCAR hosted its 11th race of the season at Texas Motor Speedway, located in Fort Worth, Texas, which was won by reigning series champion Joey Logano. Denny Hamlin, however, was unable to finish it due to a fiery mishap on Lap 75.

Following the final restart of the day, Logano found himself battling his teammate Ryan Blaney to the checkered flag. Blaney’s No. 12 and Logano’s No. 22 were almost as fast as each other, but trouble ensued for the former when he chose to run the inside of the second row.

"The one time I didn’t pick the outside (Michael McDowell) got the lead and then I couldn’t get it back," Blaney said in a statement (quoted by Motorsportswire). "Just driver making dumb decisions and not doing his job."

Denny Hamlin was pretty surprised by what Blaney termed a “dumb decision.” Recently on his Actions Detrimental podcast, the Tampa, Florida, native said (via Yardbarker),

"I was really, really surprised in the moment Blaney didn't take front row. I couldn’t believe that call. The ensuing restart is the one that Michael McDowell took the lead. He took the bottom behind (Kyle) Larson. I was like, ‘Well, how are you going to pass him?’ I didn’t understand that call at all."

Denny Hamlin will now prepare for this week’s race at Kansas Speedway. Named the AdventHealth 400, the 267-lap race will stream live on FS1 from 3 pm ET onwards, with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

