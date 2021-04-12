Denny Hamlin hails NASCAR for getting tracks race-ready 

Denny Hamlin started alongside pole-sitter Joey Logano in the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Saturday, after the start was delayed by a couple of hours due to rain.

With just five laps in, Hamlin overtook Logano for the lead and maintained it until the race was red-flagged due to rain.

During the rain delay, Denny Hamlin, speaking with FOX Sports, expressed appreciation for NASCAR trying their best to get the races in despite weather not being on their side for two straight weekends.

“NASCAR cannot catch a break," Hamlin told Fox Sports. "I mean, gosh, this is crazy how many rain delays and whatnot we’ve had, but appreciate them sticking it out and at least let us try to get some laps in there, and now we’ve got some information and we’ll go from there.”

Hamlin will resume from the lead in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Sunday, 4 p.m. EST.

Denny Hamlin's stellar record at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin has five wins at Martinsville; the most by an active Cup driver.

Weather forecast for Martinsville on Sunday

After rain saw both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 and NASCAR Cup Series Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 being put off until Sunday, there is possibly some good news in store for fans.

While it is expected to be overcast by the time the Xfinity race starts by noon, the chances of rain are less than 15-20%.

And by the time we get to the Cup Series race, we should be in for much clearer conditions, making for a perfect Sunday of short-track racing excitement.

