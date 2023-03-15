Denny Hamlin on NASCAR's 'radar' after recent comments over his collision with Ross Chastain at Phoenix Raceway

Denny Hamlin's actions and words about his collision with Ross Chastain on the final lap of Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway will be investigated by NASCAR.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR's senior vice president of competition, said the organization is aware of Denny Hamlin's comments concerning a late-race incident involving Ross Chastain in Phoenix.

Sawyer said Tuesday (March 14) that "without a doubt it's on our radar," in an appearance on "The Morning Drive" on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He stated that he was made aware of Hamlin's remarks on Monday night and that series officials intended to discuss the problem Tuesday morning.

"Without a doubt it's on our radar, last night late, this information was provided to me," Sawyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Since last season, Hamlin and Chastain have had multiple run-ins on the track. During an incident last summer at WWT Raceway in St. Louis, Hamlin purposely slowed down and attempted to run Chastain off the track.

In Pocono, the two collided once more while racing for the lead. As if that weren't enough, Chastain spun Hamlin at the Busch Light Clash in February.

When they raced to the checkered flag in Phoenix, Hamlin drove Chastain into the wall. In his podcast, "Actions Detrimental," Hamlin stated his intention to do so.

The confrontation between Hamlin and Chastain was not an obvious talking point for fans following the race, but it swiftly became a trending subject after Hamlin's podcast shed light on what happened. During the conversation, Hamlin mentioned meeting with Chastain over breakfast last season to work out their issues.

Hamlin could face serious problems if NASCAR decides to take action on his behavior. According to Section 4.4.B of the Cup Rule Book, a participant can be penalized 25-50 points and/or $50,000-$100,000 for a series of offenses such as "wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result."

Chastain finished 24th, while Hamlin finished 23rd. Neither driver has a victory that would guarantee them a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Ross Chastain is knocked out of NASCAR points lead by Denny Hamlin

The 1-mile Phoenix Raceway in Arizona hosted the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday and in the last two laps of the race, a dispute between Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin rekindled.

Hamlin accelerated quickly as they approached turn three and reached Chastain's back bumper. Chastain followed the ball up the hill as Hamlin competed for second place under him.

With Chastain in 24th and Hamlin in 23rd, they overstepped the boundary.

Poll : 0 votes