Denny Hamlin opens up about changed perspective after talks with Bubba Wallace about Kansas incident

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was featured in an interview with NASCAR analyst Claire B. Lang ahead of the Charlotte ROVAL race. During the pre-race conversation, Hamlin opened up about how his perspective changed after talking with Bubba Wallace about the Kansas incident.During the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, both drivers had a bumpy moment in the closing laps of the 273-lap race. On the final restart of the race, the 23XI Racing driver had the lead, and Hamlin charged at him with his full potential to take the lead back. However, while making his move, the JGR driver made contact with Wallace's Toyota, resulting in the Hendrick Motorsports driver taking the lead.During the interaction, Claire B. Lang asked Denny Hamlin if he and Wallace were in a good place after the incident. The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver claimed that he talked with the 23XI Racing driver and heard him. He explained [01:25 onwards]:&quot;So, you know... I just had to pivot right into Okay, let me think back to what you said and hear him out, make sure he's heard, make sure he knows that I did hear him and understand, made it very clear that I can always be better.&quot;Following that, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver further claimed his perspective changed and stated:&quot;Just making for my perspective, it's just making sure everyone is fine even if they may seem like they are. Just checking with everyone to make sure that they are listened to. Yes, yeah, just in general.&quot;Denny Hamlin wrapped the 273-lap race as the runner-up behind Chase Elliott. Meanwhile, Wallace finished the race in fifth place, earning 37 valuable points to keep his chances of advancing to the next phase of the playoffs alive.Bubba Wallace opened up about a &quot;heart-to-heart&quot; conversation with 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin finally talked about the Kansas Speedway incident. It took six days for the duo to chat about the on-track incident during the second race of the Round of 12 playoff race.Following their conversation, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver pointed out that he regretted not talking sooner to his team owner. Reflecting on their discussion ahead of the Charlotte ROVAL race, Wallace stated:“I hate that it got to this point and the lingering effect. Denny and I just talked until about 30 minutes ago. It was a good heart-to-heart conversation and came from a place of peace.”Denny Hamlin's co-owned team driver claimed he was not mad about what happened on the track, as both were competing for the championship title.“It went better than I thought it would. He shared his side of things, and I shared mine, and we had a common ground,” Wallace further added.Denny Hamlin is currently second in the Cup Series points table with 3118 points to his credit. He has secured 16 top tens, 13 top fives, and three pole positions in 30 starts this season. Additionally, he has led 804 laps with an average start of 12.677.