Denny Hamlin opens up on the ‘downside’ of having two JGR cars locked in the Championship 4

By winning Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega, Chase Briscoe earned his spot in the Championship 4 alongside his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin. With just one race to go till the field is set for the season’s final event, it’s just JGR contending for the 2025 Cup Series title.Hamlin is happy for Briscoe, who is in his maiden season with the organization. While Briscoe is the newest driver at JGR vying for their career-first Cup championship, Hamlin happens to be the longest-tenured driver on the roster without a title. All that’s left for the drivers is to battle it out at Phoenix on November 2.However, having two cars from the same team in the championship is kind of a disadvantage for the drivers, or at least for Denny Hamlin. Explaining his stance recently on his 'Actions Detrimental' podcast, the Tampa, Florida, native said (via Dirty Mo Media):“The downside is one of my competitors will know what I have. More than likely at some point we will run each other's setups to see 'what does he like?', 'what's he gonna go into this weekend with?' We all feel as though we're the best, I'm not gonna get beat by equipment. Puts more pressure on me to go out and get it done.”Hamlin was the first driver to make the top four by winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12. It also marked the 60th win of his career, tying him with former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick for 10th on the all-time wins list. Briscoe, on the other hand, is a five-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series.That being said, all eyes are now on Martinsville Speedway. The Virginia short track will host this coming Sunday’s (October 26) race, named the Xfinity 500. It will be televised on Peacock with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 2 pm ET onwards.Denny Hamlin ditched usual demeanor after winning his 60th Cup race at LVMSUsually, after winning a race, Denny Hamlin climbs out of his car and targets his critics by saying stuff like “I beat your favorite driver,” his signature catchphrase. But after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the veteran driver did something different.Hamlin, who was visibly emotional, thanked everyone who was watching the race. Struggling to hold back tears and with his voice cracking, he said during his post-race interview with NBC Sports:“Definitely means a lot. This is the point where I usually give the fans some sh** but not today. I appreciate all of you so much. Obviously want to say hi to my dad, family back at home, all the friends that came out here hoping we get 60.”34 races into the season, Denny Hamlin is ranked fourth in the driver standings with 4103 points to his name. In terms of wins, he is now second only to his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch. And that’s among the active Cup Series contenders only.