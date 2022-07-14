"He’s going to have a nice cushy office job at 23XI" - Denny Hamlin opens up on plans for Kurt Busch after the latter's retirement

Kurt Busch, the 2004 Cup Series Champion, has been racing in the Cup Series since 2000. He has been behind the wheel for the last two decades, having raced for six different racing teams before landing at his new home, the 23XI Racing team. He has pocketed 34 career wins, 338 top-ten finishes, and 28 poles.

Following his arrival, the 43-year-old seems to have found a good retirement home, though he has not yet disclosed when he is planning to hang up his helmet. His boss and fellow NASCAR driver, Denny Hamlin, has plans for him after his racing career.

Hamlin said they want Kurt Busch to be part of 23XI Racing's future after he is done driving. In a media interaction, Hamlin stated that as long as Busch wants to be behind the wheel, they still want him on their team. If Hamlin decides to retire, the team will still have him covered as they will give him a nice, cushy office job at 23XI.

In his statement, Hamlin said:

“As long as Kurt wants to be a race car driver, we want to have him. So that’s pretty much the end of that, and then once he’s done driving, he’s going to have a nice cushy office job at 23XI. So he’s going to be part of our future well beyond his driving days.’’

Kurt Busch's results since joining the 23XI Racing team

Busch joined 23XI Racing in August 2021 after his former team, Chip Ganassi Racing, was acquired by Trackhouse Racing, leaving him a free agent. He made his debut for the team at the start of the 2022 season, driving the Toyota Camry #45 sponsored by Monster Energy.

Since arriving at the 23XI team, Busch has been performing excellently despite encountering some rough days. He has managed to collect seven top-ten finishes since making his team debut. He also booked his spot in the 2022 playoffs after winning at Kansas Speedway.

The Kansas race marked his first win for the 23XI team and second win for the team after Bubba Wallace Jr. secured their first win in 2021 at Talladega. With the arrival of Tyler Reddick in 2024, Busch might advance to another role away from racing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far