Denny Hamlin parades “11 against the world” flag after his dominating Martinsville win

Denny Hamlin had a unique way of celebrating the Martinsville win after he triumphed at the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. After the victory, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver climbed on his car and paraded the "11 against the world" flag, showing off his team's new motto.

Hamlin pulled off a stunning show in Martinsville as the JGR driver held off his teammate, Christopher Bell, and picked up his first win of the season. This was the fourth win by a JGR driver after Bell's three-peat in Atlanta, Austin, and Phoenix.

The #11 driver led a staggering 274 laps out of 400 and took the Xfinity Fastest Lap home. After the victory, Hamlin performed a burnout, and then got out of the car and got on top of his #11 Toyota Camry XSE.

Once on top, he pulled out a flag that read,

"11 against the world."

Here's the video that shows Denny Hamlin parading the flag, posted by NASCAR on X:

Hamlin started the race from fifth place after a decent qualifying on Saturday. His JGR teammate, Bell, and three Hendrick Motorsports drivers, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Larson, started the race ahead of him.

Even though he started in fifth place, he struggled at the beginning and dropped to 9th place at the end of stage 1. However, he returned with a bang and took the stage 2 win over Elliott. From there on, he was in complete control of the race, and after leading nearly 70% of the race, claimed the Cup Series victory.

Denny Hamlin let his feelings known after Martinsville win

With the Cook Out 400 victory on Sunday, Denny Hamlin claimed his sixth victory at the track and his 55th win in 635 races. Following his victory, here's what he told the media in the post-race interview:

Denny Hamlin (11) sprays Coca Cola after his win at the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. - Source: Imagn

"You know, Chris Gayle [crew chief], all the engineers, the pit crew, everybody really on that wall right there, just deciding they were going to come here with a different approach than what we've been over the last few years. It was just amazing. The car was great. It did everything I needed it to do. Just so happy to win with Chris, get 55."

Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott finished the race in third and fourth place, respectively, followed by Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain. In seventh place there was Ryan Preece, who was ahead of Joey Logano in eighth. Finally, Chase Briscoe and Todd Gilliland wrapped up the top 10.

