Denny Hamlin has a ‘personal advice’ for Kyle Busch as NASCAR champion enters his 40s

Denny Hamlin recently gave his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch advice about racing in the NASCAR Cup Series after turning 40. The 44-year-old also shared his experience and said he needed "more maintenance" to stay physically ready.

Busch turned 40 this Friday (May 2), and Fox Sport's Bob Pockrass asked Hamlin for advice on racing in your 40s ahead of the Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

"To me, it's just taking care of your body more. I mean, everyone's different. Everyone's taken different hits throughout their career. But for me personally, you know, it just my body really changed at 40 to get to make it to where I had to do just tons more maintenance," Denny Hamlin said.

Busch, who joined Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2023, had his first winless Cup season last year. Consequently, the two-time Cup champion failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 19 years. Hamlin commented on Busch's recent struggles as he added:

"But I mean, he's doing everything that, you know, he's still as good of a driver as I think he's been in the last 10 years... Sometimes it, you know, you get to a car that doesn't necessarily like, like your style and you have to adapt to the car in the next gen car."

Meanwhile, Busch does not feel much different entering his 40s. During an interview with FrontStretch, he said he still felt like he did seven years ago. Busch also shared his wish to keep on winning races like Denny Hamlin.

"Denny's done a great job. He's, you know, 43, 44, still winning races, winning them at, you know, more than one a clip a year... That's admirable and something that I want to do," Busch said (02:30 onwards).

Texas Motor Speedway will host the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday (May 4).

Denny Hamlin qualifies in eighth for NASCAR Cup race at Texas

Denny Hamlin qualified in eighth position for the Würth 400 at the 1.5-mile quad-oval intermediate speedway. The 56-time NASCAR Cup winner has won three times at the track in Fort Worth, Texas. However, his last win came in 2019, and he has finished in the top 10 only four times since then.

Hamlin has already collected two wins in the first 10 races of the 2025 Cup season at Martinsville and Darlington. He is ranked third in the points standings behind Kyle Larson and leader William Byron.

The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm CT on May 4. Carson Hocevar, who earned his first NASCAR Cup pole at Texas, will start the race from the front row with Byron.

