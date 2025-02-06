Denny Hamlin pinpoints his disappointment at the Clash amid NASCAR’s historic return to Bowman Gray Stadium

Denny Hamlin lauded NASCAR for bringing the Cup Series back to the historic Bowman Gray Stadium after more than half a century. However, he was a bit disappointed at how the day ended for him.

While speaking with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the race, Hamlin shared his thoughts about the weekend, particularly his performance. He said,

“I was pretty pleased with our weekend, a little disappointed in myself not to do better on the restarts there and not hold the bottom. I just made a mistake that I didn't get back out of the car before we went green there and so just didn't quite have it.”

Hamlin started the event inside the top five on Row 2, which gave him the boost needed to lead 28 laps in just the season-opening race. As he led the pack, there were just two cars to watch out for: the No. 9 driven by Chase Elliott, and the No. 45 wheeled by Tyler Reddick.

But Hamlin wasn’t worried at first. He knew he could have pulled off any “maneuver” as long as he was leading. Everything seemed fine until he made a mistake in brake adjustment under the yellow. And that’s what gave away the lead to a fast-charging Elliott. Hamlin spoke about his mistake in a recent episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast as well.

As per Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott led a race-high 171 laps, thus emerging victorious in the end. It was his first win at the Clash, which also equaled him to his father, Bill Elliott, also a former winner of the event (1987).

“The 9 (Chase Elliott) and 12 (Ryan Blaney) were better in that second segment and we're kind of the next best in line,” Denny Hamlin further stated.

Nevertheless, the Cook Out Clash wasn’t a point-paying race, so winning or losing wasn’t as important from the playoffs point of view. Hamlin’s upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway will be his first point-paying race of the season.

Denny Hamlin clears the air about his entry into the Coca-Cola 600

Last year, days after Christmas, Denny Hamlin announced through a post on Instagram that he and his fiancée Jordan Fish, were going to welcome their third child in June 2025. That’s also around when NASCAR will hold its crown jewel Coca-Cola 600.

Denny Hamlin is a former winner of the event. So this year’s bid might be his chance to bag his second victory in the Coke 600. But what happens if Fish goes into labor ahead of the race?

“There’s a new rule though, right?” Denny Hamlin said in an episode of his podcast. “You can miss a race for a birth and not lose your playoff points, or have to get a waiver? I’m going to need the cliff notes on all the new rule stuff, and we’ll go over that next week. But yeah, that’s good news.”

“It seems like nowadays, though, that they can pretty much time whenever it happens. Yeah, like — they can they can make that — make it come out, whenever,” he pointed out.

That being said, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will give Hamlin another opportunity to win his first series title. And baby number three could just be the lucky charm for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

