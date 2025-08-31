Denny Hamlin pinpoints one key factor that Joe Gibbs Racing needs to work on as he chases the elusive NASCAR championship 

Denny Hamlin, a veteran NASCAR driver, pointed out one key factor that will be pivotal for him in his bid to win the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He said that “execution” needs to be almost perfect if they want to win the championship.

In a press conference after Darlington qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing placed Denny Hamlin in the pole position in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. He said that the most important aspect that the team needs to correct during the championship chase is execution.

He admitted that his team is already leading in terms of speed, qualification, and pit crew performance, but the problems are caused by far too many uncontrollable factors at a race, including untimely cautions, crashing during pit cycles, and yellow flags that may turn a race in any direction. According to Hamlin, his crew has everything in terms of speed and long-run pace, but the random aspects of the NASCAR racing become the biggest threats to their performance.

“Just execution, that is the only thing that I can think of. If it is going to be posted on speed, pit crew, all of those things. We are at the top of the list, certainly in the upper echelon that are going to be racing for the championship, but there is all the variables that we just don’t know about. Ill-timed cautions, you pit, green flag cycle and someone crashes coming onto pit road, and a yellow comes out," Hamlin said during the presser.

He further added:

"It changes the complete complexion of the race, so it is some of the things we can’t control and some the things we can. It is all of the other stuff. It is not speed. It is not qualifying. It is not long run speed. We have all of those things. It is just other things involved in NASCAR racing that can take you out.”

Denny Hamlin is in good competitive form, as he has won four races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series - Darlington, Martinsville, Michigan, and Dover. He is presently ranked third in the driver standings with 2029 points, by the barest of margins behind the two leaders, Kyle Larson and William Byron. Hamlin has been very fast, and well supported by his pit crew; thus is a leading contender for the championship.

Denny Hamlin touches on what drives him for more NASCAR success

Denny Hamlin, one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers, recently reflected on what continues to drive him in the sport despite achieving more success than he initially expected. Having made the money he plans to make, Hamlin says his motivation now comes mainly from the competition itself and the ability to win races week after week. Over the years, he has shifted his goals toward reaching specific win totals, which helps him stay motivated and focused on racing at a high level at 44.

"Just simply because I've accomplished everything that I hope to accomplish in the sport. I've won way more than I never thought I'd even be here, much less, you know, have the accomplishments and the win. So at my age, I've made the money I'm going to make. I don't need any more of that," he said during a media availability.

He further added:

"It's to me personally, it's just what drives me is the competition. Knowing that I'm still able to go out and win every seven days is what drives me. And certainly, over the last few years, just shifting my goals a little bit to, moving to a certain win total that, that would motivate me. That's what keeps me kind of going. If I didn't have those little short-term goals, then no, I certainly wouldn't be here. That's for sure. Not at this age." [8:50]

Hamlin touched on his role balancing his own playoff campaign with that of his co-owned team, 23XI Racing, which also fields playoff drivers. He strives to provide both teams with access to resources while maintaining strategic separation to ensure his own campaign is not compromised.

