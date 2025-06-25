Denny Hamlin points fingers at the guilty party in Brad Keselowski’s Pocono disaster

Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts on Brad Keselowski's mistake at the Pocono Cup Series race. Speaking about how the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver had nobody but himself to blame, Hamlin said Keselowski should have double-checked before diving to the pit road.

Keselowski suffered from a costly mistake at the Great American Getaway 400 at the Pocono Raceway. He was leading the race at Lap 56, and this was when he made a shocking error. He mistakenly entered the pit road thinking it was open, but in reality, it was closed.

As a result, the #6 driver lost numerous track positions and joined the race at the back of the pack. Following this, there was no turning back for him, as he spent the rest of the race trying to make up for it. Speaking about how it was Keselowski's fault, here's what Hamlin said:

"He's the one steering the car, you know your team is, it's your team's job to tell you pit roads closed or open. But you've got to look at... they give you two points," the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said in the recent Actions Detrimental podcast.

"NASCAR gives you two points of reference, the pace car that is it's not like he was sixth in line and the pace car is up there. He's right behind the pace car and it is flashing red and it never flashed anything but red and so that's it's on the driver," he further added.

Keselowski started the race from ninth place after a topsy-turvy qualifying on Saturday. However, he moved down to 29th place by the end of Stage 1, after he made the costly mistake.

Keselowski remained in the same position by the end of Stage 2, and in the end, he navigated through the field and came home in ninth place, ahead of Team Penske's Austin Cindric and behind his teammate, Ryan Preece.

Brad Keselowski admitted his fault at Pocono

Brad Keselowski (6) during practice and qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Following his costly mistake at the Pocono Raceway, Brad Keselowski admitted that it was his error that cost him the race. Speaking about this after the race, here's what the RFK Racing driver said:

"When we were going down the short chute, the team said pit this time and I had no reason to challenge that," Keselowski told NASCAR on Prime. "Ultimately, I hold the steering wheel and I'm the one that's gotta check and I didn't check the crew chief and the spotter -- that's my fault."

Currently, Brad Keselowski is in 30th place with 261 points after 17 races. He is yet to win a race this season and has a Top 5, three Top 10s, and 35 lead laps to his name.

