"He’s done a good job for sure" - Denny Hamlin praises Ty Gibbs' performance as Kurt Busch's replacement in recent NASCAR races

Joe Gibbs' grandson, Ty Gibbs, has been in the spotlight for the past few weeks due to his impressive Cup Series performances. The 19-year-old Xfinity driver unexpectedly made his Cup Series debut late last month at Pocono Raceway. Like any other Cup Series race, Gibbs was planning to watch the Pocono race from a distance after completing his Xfinity race.

At the Xfinity event, Gibbs wrapped up his weekend with a second-place finish and was ready to head home before receiving a call from the 23XI Racing team requesting him to replace Kurt Busch after he was sidelined due to a head injury that was caused by a crash during a qualifying race.

Gibbs took the offer and made his Cup debut the following day, and his performance caught the attention of many Cup veterans who were impressed with his confidence.

Last weekend at Michigan, Ty Gibbs scored his Cup-career-best finish after driving the #45 Toyota to a top-ten finish. Following his impressive back-to-back performances, his boss Denny Hamlin expressed his satisfaction with his performance in a recent interview.

According to Denny Hamlin, Gibbs has done an excellent job despite the team advising him to stay clean and keep the car in a good position.

Speaking to the media, 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin said:

"I think he’s done a good job for sure. I think that I think he certainly realizes this you know the difference between explaining and cup is a big old tall one. You know, these guys over here, don’t mess around too much. And so it’s, it’s tough. And so, you know, Ty (Gibbs), I think he’s done really good considering of what we’ve asked him to do and that’s keep his nose clean, keep that 45 car in a good position. In the owner’s playoffs, you know, that’s really important for us financially"

The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity driver posted a top-20 finish in his debut race, which was a great first-time finish. Many expected Busch to return after the Pocono race, but things were somewhat serious, and Gibbs had to sit in for him for a second time at the Indianapolis road course, where he scored a P17 finish.

Ty Gibbs is yet to receive an offer from a Cup Series team

Despite his spectacular performance in the Cup Series as a sub-driver, Gibbs has yet to receive any requests from any Cup Series team. Many speculated that he might join his grandfather's team Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, but from the looks of things, it seems that won't be possible as all Joe Gibbs Cup drivers have already been confirmed for 2023.

Ty Gibbs is currently in his second season of the Xfinity Series and is already the top driver, leading the points table with 807 points. He has also secured five wins this season, making him the driver with the most wins in the Xfinity Series this season.

Last weekend, he closed the racing weekend with a clean No.1 in Xfinity and a 10 in the Cup Series. Ty Gibbs will be hoping to do better in the Cup Series this weekend.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi