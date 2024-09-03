Denny Hamlin recently shared his take on how Stewart Haas Racing would react following Chase Briscoe's Darlington win. The #14 driver won the Southern 500 last Sunday and booked his spot in the playoffs.

This ensured that in their last season in NASCAR, SHR would have at least one driver competing in the playoffs with Briscoe.

Because of this, Denny Hamlin was asked on Actions Detrimental whether SHR would put all their eggs in the #14 team's basket to ensure Briscoe can go as deep as he can into the playoffs.

"Yeah, I don't know how it's run so I can't tell you what they could change to do that. But certainly, their focus will be to get the #14 up there as high as they can, make the deepest championship run that they can," Hamlin said. [9:10]

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver mentioned how Chase Briscoe, on certain racetracks this year, has been "really, really bad." Denny Hamlin pointed to SHR cars being off the pace in this season's races, but just about recovering to manage an okay finish.

But Hamlin claimed that some tracks lend themselves favorably to Briscoe.

"I think he's pretty good on road courses, we got a couple of those in the playoffs. It's in the round of 12. He's going to have opportunities, good on short tracks, you never know, this could be a team that realistically finish top 8 in points. Making the final 4 would probably be a stretch but anything can happen. Who's to say how you know how this thing is going to turn out?"

Denny Hamlin is looking forward to having Chase Briscoe at JGR next season

With Stewart Haas Racing announcing their decision to leave NASCAR, Chase Briscoe found himself looking for a seat for 2025. But with Martun Truex Jr. announcing his retirement at the end of the current season, an opportunity opened up.

Soon it was officially announced that Briscoe would be the new driver of the #19 team, becoming a teammate of Denny Hamlin.

While reacting to Briscoe joining JGR and the Toyota family from SHR and Ford, Hamlin mentioned on his podcast that the #14 driver has "a very good skill set."

"I’ll be excited to compare myself when he’s in the same car. I do think that he will bring something to the table, always unique perspectives from a driver that has been at another organization. Another manufacturer, all that will be intriguing as he comes into our meetings next year," Denny Hamlin added.

It'll be interesting to see how far Chase Briscoe can take the #14 team into the playoffs this season. And whether him joining JGR next year would be the big upgrade his career needs.

