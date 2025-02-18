Denny Hamlin puts “incorrect” Kyle Busch in check over his remarks on the controversial Daytona 500 ruling

Denny Hamlin has given a reality check on Kyle Busch's claim of inconsistency in NASCAR's judgment. The Richard Childress Racing driver succumbed to a DNF after getting involved in a late-race crash, following which the officials left the #8 team with no choice but to concede the Daytona 500.

After his first winless Cup Series season since entering full-time in 2005, Busch inched closer to redeeming himself at the crown jewel race by being among the frontrunners. Although the two-time Cup Series champion didn't lead any laps on the 2.5-mile oval, he masterfully kept his #8 Chevy in the top five for most of the 500-mile race.

However, an eight-car wreck on Lap 186 damaged his NextGen car and Goodyear compounds. Moreover, the air jack, used to lift the car with flat tires, didn't work, forcing him to get towed by NASCAR to a work area, not the garage.

Busch's team inspected the car, installed new tires, and waited for the officials' call regarding the next step. They didn't let the RCR driver run three laps under the green flag to meet the minimum speed requirements, which infuriated Busch, drawing scathing criticism from him.

Nonetheless, Denny Hamlin outlined where his rival was "incorrect." He said that since Busch's seven-minute DVP lapsed and he needed to be towed, any repair after the car got released from the garage was invalid. Since the RCR crew had already installed four new tires before they repaired the car and asked the officials for the next step, it was considered repaired.

"I have to disagree with Kyle Busch here," Hamlin said after calling Elton Sawyer following the controversial ruling. "Kyle was incorrect." via Actions Detrimental (45:35).

"If you start in the garage (which Busch essentially did as his crew worked in 'a work area'), when you come out after, you better have it right, because you don't get another chance after that," he added (47:33).

Despite having a resume that many dream of having, Busch is shy of the highly-coveted Daytona 500 win.

Kyle Busch launches a scathing attack on Joey Logano for wrecking his Daytona 500 dreams

Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a small battle for the lead when the Team Penske driver tried to propel his #22 Ford Mustang ahead. However, the HYAK Motorsports rival constantly blocked the defending Cup Series champion.

But when Stenhouse Jr.'s #47 Chevy opened up some space in the mid-lane, though insufficient for Logano to pass, the latter pinned his Mustang from the top to the middle lane, making contact with the former. It resulted in a chain reaction of chaos, collecting Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, and more.

Busch was already upset with what Logano did and his rage reached boiling point after NASCAR's controversial ruling. Thus, he pulled no punches in his scathing take on the Team Penske driver's "hurry."

"Looks like the fastest car got in a hurry and wrecked. (Joey) Logano was by far the fastest car out there today. Saw a lot of laps led and he could do anything - The Penske cars were very strong. We still got 20 laps to go and he's trying to go through the middle, create a hole that is not there and it created chaos," Kyle Busch told Fox.

Kyle Busch will enter the next race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway ranked 34 in the Cup Series standings.

