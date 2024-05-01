Denny Hamlin reacts to Team Penske's IndyCar cheating scandal following Kyle Larson's neutral stance 

Denny Hamlin recently shared his take on the IndyCar controversy involving Josef Newgarden and Team Penske. Newgarden and Penske were recently handed a pretty heavy penalty for wrongfully using push-to-pass on restarts with IndyCar taking the win away from Newgarden 45 days after the race.

Speaking about this subject on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin claimed he hasn't really been following it all that well but that he could understand the situation.

"I haven't really kept up with it other than it seems like they were adamant it was a mistake oversight at Penske. I can see why there could be confusion but that is a large oversight on the team's part if it is in fact an oversight. YIKES! That someone is not doing a very good job," Hamlin said. [1:08:10]

When his co-host Jared Allen mentioned the element of cheating in NASCAR to get an edge over the others, Hamlin set the record straight about where even NASCAR draws the line.

"That's like messing with the engine. NASCAR gives you the death penalty if you screw with the engine or the tires. Those are the things you do not, they are the untouchables that you cannot mess with in any way, shape or form because it's blatant cheating," Hamlin described.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver then explained that sometimes in NASCAR, the car chief would do things like kneeing the door to create a dent that would give them an aerodynamic advantage. Hamlin claimed that's different from cheating.

"But if you start messing with the engine or tires, you get such an advantage that it is a big frowned upon moment for sure," he added.

What Kyle Larson said of the IndyCar scandal

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who is all set to race in the INDY 500 along with running in the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, was recently asked about his thoughts on the Newgarden-Penske controversy. And like Hamlin, the #5 driver also claimed that while he has tried to stay up to date on it, he doesn't know much.

"I'm so uninformed on how all that stuff works that I don't really have an opinion. I don't really know what to say, just because it's not my kind of expertise," Larson said to Frontstretch.

Larson added that he feels for everybody involved in the situation, be it Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, or the other competitors. But when it comes to how he's feeling about it, Larson didn't have an opinion.