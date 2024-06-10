Denny Hamlin registers new career low in a NASCAR race after Sonoma

Denny Hamlin suffered a career low in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. He was able to complete only two laps in the 110-lap event. The Joe Gibbs Racing icon has never led so few laps in his 846 career starts.

Denny Hamlin is a 54-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and a potential future Hall of Famer. His array of accolades includes multiple victories in several crown-jewel NASCAR events like the Coca-Cola 600, the Southern 500, and the famed Daytona 500. This year alone, Hamlin has three wins under his belt.

Unfortunately, Denny Hamlin's Toyota Camry started emitting smoke as he crossed the start-finish line for the second lap in Sunday's race. Reflecting on the matter, Trey Ryan, a NASCAR expert and stat person posted on X,

"Denny Hamlin completed just 2 laps at Sonoma."

"This is the fewest laps Denny has EVER completed in a NASCAR race (846 career starts)"

As reported by NASCAR, the reason behind the mishap was an apparent engine failure. Hamlin, however, said that he had not noticed anything unusual before his ride broke down.

"No, I didn’t notice anything,” Hamlin told NASCAR. “Just trying to get up to speed, but no, that was out of the blue, for sure, down the straightaway.”

Reports further revealed that it was the third time this year and the 11th time since 2023 that an engine failure led to a driver not finishing a Cup race. The three instances of engine failure this year were suffered by Austin Cindric at the Busch Light Clash, Zane Smith at Bristol Motor Speedway, and most recently by Hamlin at Sonoma.

After having recorded five top 5 performances in a row, the veteran racer had to settle for a 38th-place finish at the Californian track. This sudden turn of events relegated Hamlin from the top of the leaderboard to third.

Currently, he has 535 points to his credit. Kyle Larson, who owns 561 points, is at the top of the list, followed by his teammate, Chase Elliott.

Denny Hamlin misses out on achieving his Sonoma ambitions

Last year at Sonoma Raceway, Denny Hamlin started from the pole but crashed out of turn 11 after leading 33 laps. Although it wasn't a crash that took him out of the rumble this year, his dream of winning at Sonoma remains unfulfilled for now.

Denny Hamlin has made 18 starts at Sonoma so far. His best finish here is a runner-up position, which came in 2016. The American has three top 10s and three top 5s (excluding the P2 finish) at the 2.520-mile asphalt racetrack.

Hamlin's last six finishes at Sonoma before Sunday's race were 36th, 31st, 8th, 5th and 10th. Hamlin's next race is the IOWA Corn 350 on June 16 at IOWA Speedway. The race will begin at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched on the USA Network and Peacock and heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.