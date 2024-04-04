Denny Hamlin relates to Joey Gase's frustration as team owner of Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick following the Xfinity incident

23XI team owner Denny Hamlin discussed Joey Gase's aggressive outbreak as he threw his car's bumper on Dawson Cram, further stating how he related to the situation.

On the 173rd lap at Richmond during the Xfinity Series race, Dawson Cram made contact with Joey Gase, which sent him into the wall with a hard impact. Gase's car was damaged to the extent that he had to retire from the race. In a fit of rage, he pulled the car's bumper apart and threw it on Cram's car as he went past him under the caution.

While the incident was largely criticized, Denny Hamlin understood the situation that Joey Gase was in. He revealed that as a driver it is hard to imagine the cost of repair, but as a team owner it is a different issue that he finds relatable when Bubba Wallace or Tyler Reddick crash. Both drive for 23XI, a team co-owned by Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Denny Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast:

"When we get upset in the Cup Series, it has no financial implications to us other than maybe some prize money that we lost. We don't feel the pain that the car owners feel. Now I feel it when Bubba or Tyler wrecks. I'm like ‘Oh gosh dang it,’ you know."

He then explained Gase's anger using the same logic, saying:

"I know how expensive that is but Joey as a race car driver and an owner is feeling the double pain which is why he took his anger out on that back bumper."

Denny Hamlin feels Joey Gase should not be fined by NASCAR for the Xfinity incident

The incident certainly could have turned out to be extremely dangerous as Gase walked in the middle of the live race track and threw the bumper on a running car. There were chances that it could have blocked Cram's windshield, but fortunately, that did not happen.

Owing to these, NASCAR fined him $5,000. However, Denny Hamlin had earlier mentioned that Joey Gase should not be fined and let go with a warning because he would already be in financial trouble repairing the car.

"I mean this is where an NASCAR needs to kind of just look away. I know that they have really been adamant on 'Hey, don't be walking across the track,' you know, 'Just stay by your vehicle let safety personnel..'' Hamlin said in the aforementioned podcast.

"But I mean Joey Gase does not need any fines or anything like that I mean just give him a call say don't ever do that again. Because you know, he's already going to have to repair this car with which is going to cost them a bunch of money," he added.

