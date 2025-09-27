Denny Hamlin reports JGR meeting “productive” on Ty Gibbs’ Loudon tangle, keeps details under wraps 

Denny Hamlin has responded after "productive" team meetings following his on-track issues with Ty Gibbs last Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Cup veteran said he and his Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammates have come up with a plan together.

Gibbs, who is the only JGR driver without a playoff spot this season, held up championship contenders Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Hamlin, which led to serious tension and heated words over the No. 11 team's radio.

Hamlin also made contact with the team owner's grandson's car during the second stage, which ended the latter's race in Loudon early. After the race, he has asked JGR leadership to clarify expectations for on-track behavior through the rest of the season. And on Saturday (September 27), Hamlin shared some insights into the team meetings.

"I think they're in a good place, we had productive meetings, the guts of that will have to be confidential," Denny Hamlin said (via Peter Stratta).

"All the drivers did speak and have an opportunity to come up with a plan, I think we came up with one," Hamlin added as per Peter Stratta.

Hamlin also shared that he "got hot under the collar" and regretted his actions in New Hampshire. After the 44-year-old and Gibbs tangled on Lap 110, the No. 54 Toyota spun out into the outside SAFER barrier. The incident ended his race, and he finished in 35th place.

Meanwhile, Hamlin's crew will also lose two members, suspended for the last two races of the Round of 12.

Denny Hamlin unfazed about No. 11 crew member change for upcoming two Cup races

Denny Hamlin's No. 11 team will lose jackman, Joel Bouagnon, and front tire changer, Austin Maloney, for the next two races. They have received a two-race suspension after a wheel detached from Hamlin's car at Bristol Raceway but Joe Gibbs Racing deferred the penalties for one week. This allowed the suspensions to begin at Kansas and run through to the Charlotte Roval.

TSJ Sports' Peter Stratta shared Hamlin's unbothered attitude with new crew members coming in on X, writing:

"[Denny Hamlin] calls his anxiety level ok with two new pit crew members, but he's only worrying about what he can control."

Hamlin sits in fifth place, 27 points above the cutline ahead of this weekend's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. His last of four wins at the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway came in the spring of 2023 and has since had three top-10 finishes in his last four starts there.

Hamlin qualified in 14th place for the AdventHealth 400 this season. However, his day ended in disappointment. He completed just 196 laps and retired after facing clutch issues.

