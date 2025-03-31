Denny Hamlin reveals why he brought “11 against the world” flag after Martinsville triumph

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin won the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Martinsville Speedway in a dominant fashion. The 44-year-old parked up at the victory lane, got onto the roof of the car, and held up a flag that read, “11 against the world”. Hamlin later revealed why he waved the flag after his Martinsville triumph.

Ad

After performing the donuts on the main straight, Hamlin parked up in front of his garage and held a blue flag with “11 against the world” written on it in white font, with 11 being the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s entry number for the Cup Series Toyota.

The 44-year-old sat in front of the media after the race, where Bob Pockrass asked him why he brought the flag, and if it was really necessary for him to do the same. The FOX reporter uploaded a video of Hamlin answering the question.

Ad

Trending

“Why not is the question. Why not? I mean, it's just, that's me. I mean, go shoot hoops with me, go play pickleball with me, go play golf with me. If I can't sh*t talk, then I, it takes away my superpower. It really does. I'm not nearly as good. My friends, it drives them absolutely crazy. But to me, that part of it, it fuels me and it, and it just makes me feel good. That's it,” said Denny Hamlin

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Denny Hamlin took the lead in the race at Martinsville Speedway in the second stage and kept his composure to come out on top. Known as the King of Martinsville, and a specialist around the short track, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver led over 250 laps to take the checkered flag in P1, marking his first win at the circuit in over a decade.

It was also Hamlin's first victory of the 2025 Cup Series championship and his first win at Martinsville in new generation Cup Series cars. Christopher Bell did catch up to the back of the #11 JGR with 50 laps to go, but Hamlin mitigated the threat well and won the race comfortably.

Ad

“Haven't had a dominant car like this in about 10 years”: Denny Hamlin hails #11 Toyota after Martinsville win

Once Denny Hamlin took the lead of the race during the second stage, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver looked untouchable and managed everything thrown his way. The 44-year-old took the stage 2 win and was also the overall winner.

Ad

Given Hamlin’s record at Martinsville, the performance wasn't a surprise. However, he felt that it was the first time in over a decade that he has had a dominant car. He said:

“I've just been so close over the years here, but I haven't had a dominant car like this in about 10 years, truthfully. 2022 is the last time I felt like I had a car like this. The pit crew kept me up front, no issues, had some long runs there, and that's really where I typically excel. And man, they just did an amazing job with the car this week.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin had the third-best average finishing position at Martinsville before the 2025 race weekend with only Ryan Blaney having a better track record among the active drivers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback