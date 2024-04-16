Denny Hamlin reveals JGR's $1,000,000 unused tire waste, calls on NASCAR to implement return policy

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin revealed a staggering statistic about unused tires in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hamlin claimed that JGR spent nearly one million dollars on unused tire sets during the 2022 season.

NASCAR typically allocates around 8-12 sets of Goodyear tires for each race weekend, with each set costing $2,400, as stated by Hamlin. However, many teams may not utilize all the allocated sets over a weekend, and are not refunded for the unused sets.

In a recent episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin claimed that in the inaugural season of the next-gen car, Joe Gibbs Racing, which fields four cars, spent nearly one million dollars on unused tire sets. He mentioned that he was unaware of the amount and was informed about it by his crew chief Chris Gabehart. He said:

"Interesting fact and I had to phone a friend on this one, credit to Chris Gabehart on it. As a team owner we always kind of look at costs and everything, he gave me a staggering, staggering fact that I did not know." [1:04:10]

"How much JGR had in extra tire inventory in the first year of next-gen, 2022? How much money was spent and never ran?...Nearly one million! Nearly one million dollars worth of tires that JGR spent on tires that it never ran."

Teams are allowed to run these unused tires in practice sessions the following weekends, where Goodyear brings the same tire compounds. However, after a few months, they typically do not run these tires. Hamlin added that team owners also resell unused tire sets to smaller teams.

Denny Hamlin called on NASCAR and Goodyear to implement a system where unused tires could be returned and recycled, helping teams save money. He added:

"We keep talking about cutting costs, cutting costs, cutting costs. How about we just get a f***ing refund for the tires we don't use. Like can they go back in the recycling bin Goodyear? Please take them back, its just a waste of money..."

Denny Hamlin calls for F1-like tire compounds in NASCAR

The 23XI Racing team co-owner recently argued for NASCAR and Goodyear to introduce different tire compounds each race weekend, similar to what Formula 1 does. In F1, teams are allocated soft, medium and hard tire compounds, providing them with flexibility in strategy.

After the recent short track race at Martinsville Speedway, Denny Hamlin pondered on his podcast that introducing different tire compounds would lead to more passes. He suggested that if a few drivers opted for softer tires to gain track position, it would create differing strategies and potentially increase overtaking opportunities. He said:

"I know that Formula 1 each weekend has an option right soft, medium, hard tire. And they decide what’s the best tire for them. Tell me why we can’t do the same it certainly maybe would create passing because if you gave us some soft options maybe two sets of soft options for the race this weekend clearly I know that it’s not going to last.'" [39:30]

Poll: Should Goodyear introduce F1-style tire compounds?

