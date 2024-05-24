Denny Hamlin reveals his plan for return on investment on new 23XI Racing facility 

Denny Hamlin went candid on what he expects from his investment in the brand new 114,000-square-foot facility, named Airspeed, near Charlotte, North Carolina. The 23XI Racing co-owner said that getting the return on his investment is a long-term play.

Denny Hamlin has reportedly consulted several other teams, including Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports for floor plans and how he wanted everything else. According to racer.com, the 43-year-old also made trips to meet with NTT IndyCar teams last year.

Hamlin spoke to Bob Pockrass shortly before the opening of Airspeed and spoke about getting returns on the new state-of-the-art building. The 43-year-old said that returns was a "longer term player" and depended on a number of factors like the people, the performances and more sponsorships.

"Listen, as much as this thing costs, it's hard to say. You're not gonna get it back in five or 10 years. I think it is a more longer term play. But it does come with, which the hope is, better people, better performance, more sponsorships. That's the end goal."

However, Hamlin considers the building a separate asset even if it weren't a race shop.

"It's not like, if we were to get out of racing this building is worth nothing," Hamlin explained. "It's an asset which probably should be considered separate from the race team. This is my real estate investment and I have a race team that occupies it."

Denny Hamlin and the 23XI team recently celebrated the opening of Airspeed. Moments later, Hamlin posted on his official X account:

"Proud to show off what we've built. Come check it out."

Denny Hamlin sheds light on the hardships of running a business

Denny Hamlin at the Cook Out 400

23XI Racing has been around for three years and is currently in its fourth full year in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hamlin previously said that watching the team win was like watching his child win.

While speaking to Pockrass, the 43-year-old spoke about the difficulties of running a business in NASCAR.

"Every time, as a team owner, the waters get calm, someone comes and cannonballs it," he explained. "It doesn't matter; it's a driver doing something or it's some sort of drama; it never stops. I think it's just part of the business and you like things to go smoothly and run like a business but it doesn't."

23XI Racing currently has six victories in the Cup Series, with the latest one coming in this year's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway through the hands of Tyler Reddick.

Reddick is presently sixth in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series with 396 points, while his teammate Bubba Wallace is 16th with 316 points to his name.