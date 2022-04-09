"It’s so important that I couldn’t do it without them" - Denny Hamlin reveals his relationship with sponsor

23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin placed Joe Gibbs Racing on the map last weekend after delivering his first win of the season for both Joe Gibbs and Toyota.

Toyota has been struggling since the start of the season and Hamlin's win signals things could be back on track for the manufacturer. The No. 11 driver of the Toyota Camry has also struggled since the start of the season, being caught up in several wrecks leading to disappointing finishes.

Following the win, Denny Hamlin received congratulations, including from his long-time sponsor, FedEx. Hamlin went on to attribute his win to his team and sponsors. FedEx tweeted this:

#11 FedEx Toyota to Victory Lane. Mark that as career W number four for @dennyhamlin at @RichmondRaceway! Denny and the #FedEx11 team cruised the #11 FedEx Toyota to Victory Lane.

In 2021, FedEx renewed its contract with Denny Hamlin, but much information about the contract is still unknown.

While speaking to NASCAR America Motormouth’s podcast on Spotify, Hamlin had nice things to say about FedEx when their relationship was brought up. He stated that:

“Yes, I mean, it’s so important that I couldn’t do it without them. I mean, they’ve been with me my entire career, which is so rare. You know, my cars are mostly recognized all week. I mean, it’s such a normalcy in our sport now that nine or ten cars can look totally different. You never have what your car is. Is this the yellow car or the black car, you don’t really know”

He went on to shower them with praise, saying:

“FedEx has been a real brand and has been on track. I am really happy for the NASCAR program and for myself. It was such a blessing.”

In a post-race interview, Hamlin thanked his team and his sponsors for the efforts that placed him in a winning position. Speaking of Hamlin’s sponsors, FedEx has been a longtime sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Apart from FedEx, Denny Hamlin has additional sponsors

Despite FedEx being his primary sponsor, Denny Hamlin also received sponsorship from other big brands including Coca-Cola, and the Air-Jordan brand owned by his longtime friend and co-owner of 23XI Michael Jordan.

Domino's is also part of his sponsors, with last year's Shady Rays joining the list after they penned a deal with the driver.

In 2021, Hamlin tweeted that:

After collecting 40 points from the Richmond race last weekend and rising to 20th place in the drivers’ standings he now stands at 148 points. Hamlin is focused on Martinsville on Saturday 9th where he will be hoping to win his second race of the season.

At the moment, NASCAR has recorded seven different winners and will be looking for eight drivers this weekend.

