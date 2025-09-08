Denny Hamlin reveals his true legacy focus, says “championships isn’t one of them”

Denny Hamlin left Gateway with his fifth victory of 2025, which pushed the No. 11 into the Round of 12. Yet when the veteran was asked about his long-sought Cup title drought, he brushed the question aside and leaned towards wins.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 added career win No. 59, leaving him just one shy of Kevin Harvick for 10th on NASCAR’s all-time list. The performance was emphatic. After pitting early with Chase Briscoe, Hamlin took control following a Lap-209 caution and never let go. But for observers, the bigger story was whether this latest run of form would finally change his championship fortune.

Hamlin, 44, has carried the “best driver without a championship” tag since debuting with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2006. His résumé has grown into a Hall of Fame profile with three Daytona 500s, six Martinsville clocks, and now his sixth season with four wins or more. But the title has been missing.

Earlier this summer, Hamlin signed a two-year extension, taking him through 2027. He calls it his 'last driver contract', effectively giving him three more title chances. When asked at the Gateway post-race press conference about having three, Hamlin said (via Cup Scene):

"Not really. It’s always been about number of races. I haven’t thought about (it). The only one I thought about was this year in the Daytona 500, thinking that probably only gonna do this twice more... Brickyards, right? I haven’t won the freaking Brickyard and I’m gonna have two more shots at it and that’s it... So, there are certain races I do have countdowns for. Championships isn’t one of them." (22:54 onwards)

Denny Hamlin has been to the Championship 4 four times, came within 39 points of Jimmie Johnson’s in 2010, and posted top-five finishes in the final standings eight times. He has made peace with the reality that one race in November can erase nine months of work.

Denny Hamlin celebrates after winning the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Source: Imagn

The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 instead focuses on races. He was third at the Brickyard this year, matching his career best, but the yearning there is stronger than the obsession with the crown.

"Obviously it’s well documented. I want to get the wins. I feel like that will carry its weight long after. When you compare me to someone that’s maybe got one or two or even three championships and half the wins, I don’t think that person is better than I am," he continued.

Denny Hamlin’s frustration with the playoff format is no secret. For him, the 'Winner-take-all' style is entertainment, not a true gauge of the best driver. Joey Logano’s 2018 title run on three wins remains a reference point.

"I’ve put a timeline on the end": Denny Hamlin wants to leave without any regrets

Denny Hamlin after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWTR. Source: Imagn

The Gateway win arrived while Denny Hamlin balances an unusual chapter. He co-owns 23XI Racing, where Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace are playoff contenders. That program races in 2025 without a charter while engaged in an antitrust suit against NASCAR. Away from the track, he and partner Jordan Fish welcomed a son, Jameson Drew, joining daughters Taylor and Molly.

When asked how he sustains all of it, Hamlin pointed to the clock.

"Just knowing I’ve put a timeline on the end, that’s to me its been the number one factor... I knew exactly how many races were left. The countdown has begun and I don’t want to end knowing, 'Man, those last 70 races I didn’t really give it my all'... I'm going to regret one day not having the wins that the work ethic kept me from doing. That would weigh on me well beyond my driving career. There’s no way I could live with the weight on my shoulders knowing that I shipped it in for the last 70 races." (18:33 onwards)

Sitting 11th on the all-time win chart, the urgency is visible. While other veterans such as Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch have scuffled through 2025, Hamlin’s speed has held steady. Bristol, Martinsville, Kansas, and Talladega are all core playoff stops, that is within his sweet spot.

The question persists: Will the playoff roulette finally bounce Denny Hamlin's way? Whether the Cup trophy ever lands on his shelf or not, the No. 11 driver is leaving little room for regret.

