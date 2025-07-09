Denny Hamlin’s 23XI & FRM might potentially lose charters in legal dispute with NASCAR - Reports

23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, along with Front Row Motorsports, could be losing their charters for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in a matter of days, as per reports. The news comes as the latest development in the teams' joint lawsuit against NASCAR.

On the heels of 23XI and Front Row's preliminary injunction to retain their charters as the lawsuit unfolds getting overturned, the teams requested an appeal in an attempt to reverse the decision. According to motorsports insider Jeff Gluck, the teams request were allegedly denied, meaning they can lose their respective charters in a matter of days.

Gluck shared a post on the matter. Here's what he wrote on X:

"23XI and Front Row's request for the entire Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear their case -- not just the three-judge panel who overturned the preliminary injunction -- has been denied. Next steps are unclear, but the teams could lose charter status in seven days."

If the timeline holds up, that means 23XI and Front Row could be losing their charters prior to the Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, which takes place on July 20. Denny Hamlin's co-owned teams field three full-time Cup entries, driven by Bubba Wallace (#23), Tyler Reddick (#45), and Riley Herbst. FRM fields three full-time cars, too, piloted by Noah Gragson (#4), Todd Gilliland (#34), and Zane Smith (#38).

23XI and Front Row were the only two teams in the Cup Series field that failed to reach a charter renewal agreement with NASCAR prior to the 2025 season. Shortly after, the teams filed a lawsuit against the sport's sanctioning body, accusing them of monopolistic practices.

Denny Hamlin reacted to the Chicago Cup finish with a humorous social media post

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin placed fourth in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago street course. The driver of the #11 drove through the field to earn the top-five finish after starting the race in 40th.

Following the race, the Chesterfield, Virginia, native posted a humorous GIF in response to his drive to the front. The GIF consists of star actor Paul Rudd smiling and saying, "look at us." Here's what Hamlin wrote via X:

"P40 -> P4 on a street course 🤷🏻‍♂️"

The finish was Denny Hamlin's first top-five finish on a road course since August 2023 at Watkins Glen. The three-time Daytona 500 winner has one victory at a road course in his career, which came at Watkins Glen in 2016.

Hamlin has three victories in 2025, coming at Martinsville, Darlington, and Michigan. He has also registered nine top-five finishes and currently sits fourth in the points standings. Amid his 20th full-time season in the Cup Series, Hamlin still seeks his first Cup title.

