Denny Hamlin's advice for teammate Ty Gibbs amidst Joey Logano's "scare you tactics" post Busch Light Clash altercation

Denny Hamlin has shared his perspective on the recent spat between Cup drivers Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs.

NASCAR returned to action with a chaotic weekend in Los Angeles. The season's first non-points exhibition race, the Busch Light Clash, had been rescheduled due to inclement weather. Following up on that, the race itself, was filled with moments of chaos.

While Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart Denny Hamlin cruised to victory after taking the lead from teammate Ty Gibbs with 10 laps to go, the latter was involved in a clash with two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

The dispute originated from a contentious move Logano made to pass Gibbs for the lead. Despite leading 84 laps, Gibbs spun out and struggled to regain his position at the front of the pack. Following the event, both drivers were seen confronting each other in the Monster Energy trailer.

Denny Hamlin, the winner of the race and a mentor to the 21-year-old Gibbs at Joe Gibbs Racing, expressed his opinion on the incident in a recent episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast. He said:

"Ty was saying 'come in in the hauler, let's do this privately,' and Joey did not want to do it, he wanted to do it right there on the liftgate. So that opened it up a little bit more.

So do I think this is kind of a 'I am trying to scare you tactic?' Yeah probably. I just think Ty was not going to take any s***. You kinda heard it from his reaction.

Denny Hamlin wishes for Ty Gibbs to "extend the olive branch"

Expressing concern about the escalating tensions between the two drivers, Hamlin emphasized the potential consequences of their feud early in the season. He said:

"That's just a dangerous game to play on both sides. Right? Because your season hasn't even started and you got two guys that are angry at each other.

"Again, when both of them are just fine wrecking each other, that's not going to be good for either one. So, they got to get it worked out somehow.

Denny Hamlin highlighted the importance of extending an olive branch to defuse the situation. He said:

"My advice to Ty, and I said this on the podcast last year, my advice to Ty was that 'be the first one to extend the olive branch.' If he doesn't pay that, it's free game."

It remains to be seen how does the situation between Ty Gibbs and Joey Logano pans out as the season progresses.