Denny Hamlin’s bitter verdict on All-Star Race: “No team is gonna sign up to voluntarily lose millions of dollars”

A recent video shared by Dirty Mo Media showed Denny Hamlin delivering a blunt critique of the financial and technical demands of the NASCAR All-Star Race. In the clip, Hamlin explains why his team, 23XI Racing, finds the current All-Star Race setup unreasonable, especially under the latest format changes.

The video was posted by Dirty Mo Media on their official X account. The caption read,

“Is the All-Star Race format worth it for the teams? 💰”

Denny Hamlin broke down why the All-Star Race isn’t feasible for teams like 23XI. He says that to prepare a car for this event, his team would have to,

“We are going to destroy three of our cars to build this car.” [0:07]

The All-Star Race rules allow teams to modify next-gen parts freely, creating a car that can’t be used in any other race. According to Hamlin, these modifications make the vehicle illegal for other tracks. The cost of building such a one-off car exceeds $300,000, with no return unless the team wins. Even then, the $1 million prize isn’t enough to offset the loss.

“Trust me as a fan and a driver I wish we could do it, but under the parameters that were set, it’s not feasible. And no team is gonna sign up to voluntarily lose millions of dollars.” [0:58 onwards]

Denny Hamlin’s criticism ties directly to the expanded 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race format, announced by NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports. The race, scheduled for May 18 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, now features a 250-lap main event—50 laps longer than in previous years. Other additions include a new promoter’s caution rule, manufacturer competition, and an extended Pit Crew Challenge.

Unlike standard points races, the All-Star Race is a one-off, non-points event. This means teams spend heavily with little long-term benefit. Under current rules, eligible drivers include those who’ve won races in 2024–2025, previous All-Star winners, and past Cup Series champions—Denny Hamlin among them.

Denny Hamlin blames Ross Chastain for ruining his race finish

In another recent race moment, Denny Hamlin found himself expressing frustration over Ross Chastain’s on-track tactics at Talladega Superspeedway. During the final laps of the Jack Link’s 500, Hamlin accused Chastain of halting his momentum, derailing a potential top-ten finish for him.

After the final pit stop, Hamlin rejoined the track but quickly fell behind due to a draft-blocking move by Chastain. While Carson Hocevar, also exiting pit road, managed to squeeze past Chastain and Cody Ware, Hamlin got stuck behind the No. 1 Chevrolet. The move broke the momentum of the Toyota group, who could not make up ground in the two-wide traffic that followed. Speaking after the race, Denny Hamlin spoke to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass about the move that cost him critical spots.

“Certainly the one [Chastain] making a move there to kind of wreck us was not ideal but I mean he’s trying to do everything he can to stop the run. It’s just the variance of speed there was crazy.” (0:14 onwards)

In the end, Hamlin finished the 188-lap race in 21st place—one position behind Ross Chastain. The poor finish pushed Hamlin down to third in the overall standings.

