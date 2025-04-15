Denny Hamlin’s cold response to Kyle Larson’s post-race jab: “I’m glad Chandler beat you”

Denny Hamlin was rooting for Kyle Larson during last Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. However, after eventually winning the race, Larson took a jab at Hamlin, which surprised the Joe Gibbs Racing icon.

And so, Denny Hamlin responded to Kyle Larson’s comments with another playful jibe. Let’s first check out Larson’s comments on Hamlin falling short of bagging a three-peat. During his post-race interview with FOX’s Jamie Little, the 2021 Cup Series champion said,

“If Denny’s in front of me, it could be a totally different story and be really hard to pass him. Glad to stop his three-peat; we hate to see him win. As I’m sure you guys do too!”

Denny Hamlin recently responded to that comment on his Actions Detrimental podcast. Noting how Chandler Smith defeated Larson in Bristol’s Truck race, keeping him from logging a weekend sweep, the Tampa, Florida native exclaimed (5:40),

"I was rooting for Kyle but his post-race comments about keeping me from three in a row…and you know, we don't like to see that and you fans don't either... now I’m like, piss on your triple; your sweep. I’m glad Chandler Smith beat you in the Truck race.”

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin have previously finished 1-2 on seven occasions. However, as per NASCAR, this was the first time that Larson emerged victorious. In Sunday’s race at the high-banked, half-mile oval, he bested Hamlin by a 2.250-second margin.

Both Larson and Hamlin now have two wins each. Interestingly, both have five top-fives and six top-10 finishes to their respective names. Notably, Hamlin is ahead of Larson in the championship standings by two spots; he sits second with 316 points, while Larson sits fourth with 304.

Denny Hamlin drops retirement verdict at Bristol

Denny Hamlin will turn 45 in November 2025. As such, fans often wonder how much longer the veteran racer intends to keep competing at NASCAR’s premier level.

Hamlin addressed that question just recently during a media availability at Bristol Motor Speedway. Notably, Hamlin feels that he is not done yet and that he still has the “drive”.

“I think it’s different for everyone. Others you’ve seen get to 43 or 44 and the light switch goes off. You just never know,” said Hamlin (via motorsport.com). “My drive is still there and obviously the performance is still there. I’m gonna try to just win all I can this window while it is still there."

Hamlin then noted how Mark Martin retired at 50 but was still competitive. However, the #11 driver mentioned that he would never go that far. So, it’s safe to assume that Denny Hamlin is probably going to throw in the towel before the 2030 season or before he turns 50.

