In a surprising turnaround, Denny Hamlin's daughter Taylor's hidden truth about the new puppy, Lulu, the young one just brought into the household got busted. Realizing that she let slip the truth behind the made-up story, Hamlin's daughter was speechless.

Denny Hamlin keeps himself connected to the high-octane world of NASCAR. Be it fending off the rivals to bag wins or discussing the on and off-track developments in the sport, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is glued to the sport.

Among his off-track works is his popular podcast series, "Actions Detrimental", which has featured several drivers and people connected to NASCAR.

This time, his daughter marked her surprise attendance on the podcast, along with a new puppy. According to Denny Hamlin, his daughter said the "park rangers found her [Lulu] by the river" and handed it to Taylor. However, the 11-year-old's disguised truth was uncovered by herself, and her father's quick attention left her momentarily out of words.

"She [Lulu] is very young. The park rangers found her by the river." Hamlin said via Dirty Mo Media on YouTube (at 21:45).

Then Taylor took center stage and unraveled the whole story about getting the puppy.

"I was like, 'What if we can pet her' and Megan [Taylor and Molly's babysitter] was like, 'I don't think so she's [Lulu] probably in training.' The ranger hears us and she says, 'Oh no you can hold her like she's so sweet, she's not mine' and I was so excited," Taylor said (23:59)

"She's [ranger] like, 'Do you guys want to keep her?' and I was like, 'Sure.' And so we called my dad, " Taylor added (24:45)

Denny Hamlin's daughter was unaware that she unearthed the truth, but the JGR driver pointed out the reality.

"So you volunteered to take her from the ranger, she didn't just hand him to you y'all," the 43-year-old said leaving Talyor speechless (at 24:51)

Taylor became emotional after Denny Hamlin surprised her with their first pet

Despite nodding for a puppy during the FaceTime call, the Florida native is apparently hesitant to keep Lulu for a long time. According to the 54x Cup Series race winner, possessing a puppy is a "short-term happiness and long-term pain in the a**"

Though the father of two is currently reluctant to keep Lulu, he was the one who brought the first puppy, Milo, into the house.

Nearly two years ago on August 2, 2022, Hamlin surprised his daughters with a puppy. He told them he's got a new stuffed animal for them but it turned out to be Milo. Seeing that Taylor and Molly were very excited. While the young Molly was smiling with happiness, Taylor couldn't control her emotions and started crying.

Shortly after that, she rushed to her dad and hugged him. Here's the Instagram video depicting the emotional surprise.

So far, Lulu and Milo have gelled comfortably and are friends now.