Denny Hamlin’s daughter predicts his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate to win the NASCAR championship this year

As the 2024 NASCAR season approaches, Denny Hamlin's daughter Taylor is hopping on the Christopher Bell hype train. She is anticipating big things for the rising star at Joe Gibbs Racing and has predicted that he will win the championship at the end of the season.

Hamlin and his fiance Jordan Fish's elder daughter Taylor James recently made a special cameo on her father's podcast Actions Detrimental. She was asked to give her prediction about which driver would win the championship this season.

"Tell me your 2024 champion. You can't say my name though. Who wins the championship next year?" Denny Hamlin asked his daughter.

To which she replied:

"I don't know why, but I'm just getting some Christopher Bell moments right now. I think you'll have a good year this year. I think he will."

Hamlin interrupted, feeling a sense of déjà vu, reckoning he had a similar conversation with Taylor recently. The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver felt a sense of familiarity as if his 10-year-old daughter had previously featured on the show.

"I feel like this Déjà vu, did we? Were we? Did this not happen last week?" Hamlin questioned.

After being reaffirmed that his daughter was making her first appearance on the podcast, Hamlin continued.

"I know, but didn't...I felt like, maybe it was just, I just had a Déjà vu moment. I feel like Taylor said before that she's on the Christopher Bell train."

"No, I said I was on the Kurt Busch train," Taylor interjected, to which Hamlin replied, "Well that train left the station a few years ago."

Christopher Bell might be the right horse to back at Joe Gibbs Racing, as the #20 Toyota driver is the only Cup driver to make two consecutive final four appearances in the last couple of seasons.

In the stacked driver lineup at JGR, Bell has cemented himself as a pre-season title favorite with his tendency to deliver clutch victories. Bell might make it a three-peat of final four appearances this year.

Denny Hamlin reveals his podcast is reaching the core NASCAR audience

Aside from juggling his role as the driver of the #11 JGR Toyota and co-owner of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin started his podcast 'Actions Detrimental' last season, releasing episodes every week.

After completing his first season, Hamlin opened up on how early conversations with NASCAR management went. The 43-year-old told the upper management that he would address both the positive and negative aspects of NASCAR and the consensus was that Hamlin's podcast was good for the sport.

"We both came out of that conversation and they conceded to the fact that the sport is better with your podcast. Tens of thousands of people that listen to that every single week, we were talking to the core fan that is that is tuning into the races each and every week," he said in a recent appearance on WTVR.com.

Hamlin's podcast has become a hit among NASCAR fans and continues to provide post-race debriefs and interesting tidbits for the core audience.