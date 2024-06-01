Denny Hamlin’s fiance Jordan Fish competes in Motor Racing Outreach charity race with other NASCAR wives and girlfriends 

Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan Fish and several other wives and girlfriends of NASCAR drivers recently competed in the Motor Racing Outreach charity run. The event is part of an initiative that serves multiple motorsport disciplines including the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series.

Max Helton invented the Motor Racing Outreach. He followed his motorsports dream during his teenage years but after his graduation in 1958, he chose a different path in his college life and sacrificed his future as a high-octane car driver. MRO aims to give the players, who couldn't fulfill the church duties on the race weekends, a chance to introduce them to personal faith in Christ.

MRO boasts four services through which the community can thrive by spreading god's word of togetherness, celebration, support, encouragement, and many more. One among them is the 'Community' service, which has four events; MRO At-Track Chapel on Race Day, MRO Community Center at Track for Kids and Families, MRO ONE specializing in women-only events, concerts, dinners, and community service events.

Trackhouse Motorplex hosted the recently wrapped-up 2024 MRO Better Half Dash. Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan Fish, Justin Haley's wife Haley Mottinger, Daniel Hemric's wife, Kenzie Hemric, Bobby Labonte's wife Kristin, John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor, and several others marked their presence.

The #11 Toyota driver for Joe Gibbs Racing shared a few images on his Instagram account. It included his family, him preparing Fish for Fish' go-kart run, and a snippet of the JGR driver's fiance's kart running on the track.

"P11 for Ms. 11," Denny Hamlin wrote via Instagram.

Denny Hamlin reveals how Jordan Fish persuaded him to coach her for the Motor Racing Outreach stint

The heavy downpours in North Carolina meant the track was unfit for practice sessions, let alone completing a race. However, Denny Hamlin's fiance was adamant in her MRO pursuit and convinced the JGR driver to hit the track and prep her for the 2024 MRO Better Half Dash.

The #11 Toyota driver insisted on waiting for the asphalt to dry up. However, Fish held the view that since "other girls have already gotten practice," it was her time to hone her motorsports skills.

"So she's on me all day. This is the end of last week. She's like 'We gotta go,' and I'm like 'Jordan it's pouring rain.' It was one of the days when it just poured all day. I'm not going out there in the rain. She says, 'Well these other girls have already gotten practice, and like look, there's a window. It's not going to rain from five to eight," Hamlin said via Dirty Mo Media on Instagram.

"I'm like 'Jordan, if it stops raining at five, think about how long it takes to dry a NASCAR track. They don't have jet dryers. I'm not going out there in the wet.' Finally she talked me into it," the JGR driver added.

Parker Retzlaff's girlfriend Ariana Jencik won the race, while Fish finished in 11th place after starting 10th.