Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan Fish shares insight on making it through January "one day at a time"

It’s just a month into 2025 and Denny Hamlin’s fiancé is exhausted already. It seems like January has been a challenge for the former cheerleader and so she took to her Instagram stories to express the same.

A bow company called Gussy Up Bow Co. put up a post recently about doing a challenge in which they just needed to survive through each day of January. Needless to say, Fish felt for them. She shared the post on her story and wrote,

“Just trying to survive.. one day at a time.. iykyk”

(Source: Jordan Fish/Instagram)

Fish and Hamlin are expecting their third child this June. Going through a pregnancy is indeed a tedious process and Fish, a mother of two, knows that. However, it also calls for celebration. She announced her pregnancy through a joint post with her husband last Christmas and captioned it, saying,

“The more, the Merrier. Merry Christmas.”

Days later, Jordan got engaged to Hamlin. Although the couple hasn’t revealed the date yet, Jordan said in one of her Instagram QnA sessions that they would start planning after school resumes for her daughters, Taylor and Molly.

But Hamlin will be busy with his duties at Joe Gibbs Racing till November 2, the day NASCAR will crown its 2025 Cup Series champion. After all, he is a contender for the ultimate honor.

Hamlin has won 54 races in the Cup, including multiple victories in crown jewel races like the Daytona 500 and the Southern 500. He also won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2022 and the Bristol Night Race in 2012, 2019, and 2023.

But he hasn’t won a championship yet. Martin Truex Jr., who used to be his teammate at JGR and is of the same age as him, is a former Cup Series champion. Drivers like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, who are newer to the series than Hamlin, also have a championship each to their credits.

Whether Hamlin bags his career-first title this year is something the fans can debate about. His first race of the season is scheduled for February 2 at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium.

Denny Hamlin shares heartwarming family carousel from daughter’s twelfth birthday; Ft. Jordan Fish

Taylor, the elder daughter of Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish, turned 12 on January 20. Wishing her a happy birthday, Hamlin posted a few photos and videos of Taylor along with her 7-year-old sister Molly.

The carousel included a picture from their trip to Italy from last year. Hamlin, Taylor, Molly, and Jordan were seen posing for the camera amid the backdrop of a picturesque, hilly landscape.

With that said, Denny Hamlin is in his 20th season driving full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last season, he finished eighth in points, picking 12 top-5s and 18 top-10s. How he does this year is worth noting, given that his longtime crew chief Chris Gabehart has moved to a different role within Joe Gibbs Racing.

