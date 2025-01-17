Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan Fish shares insightful 2-word parenting strategy revealed by a child psychiatrist

Denny Hamlin's fiancee, Jordan Fish, recently shared an insightful post regarding parenting strategy on Instagram. Dr. Daniel G. Amen, a popular psychiatrist with over 3 million followers on Instagram, shared two words that can help in the positive development of children.

Jordan Fish and Denny Hamlin have been together since 2009, having first met in 2007. Although they haven't married yet, they are parents to two children, Taylor James Hamlin (born in 2013) and Molly Gold Hamlin (born in 2017).

Given the fact that Hamlin and Fish will soon become parents for the third time, parenting is likely a sensitive topic for the couple.

As mentioned earlier, Dr. Daniel Amen recently shared a two-word strategy to manage the same, which Jordan Fish shared on her Instagram story.

In the video post, he said:

"Parenting in two words from a child's psychiatrist- firm and kind. If you just always think about those two words, you're going to be a good parent. Kids need boundaries and they need you to enforce them. But not with anger, not with meanness, not with the little man, with kindness."

Jordan Fish shares a two-word strategy for better parenting on her Instagram story (@xjordanfish on IG)

Jordan Fish, a former cheerleader, is now an entrepreneur who owns a clothing line called Bambinos, a venture that she started in 2014.

Denny Hamlin's fiancee shares her frustration with sleep app after malfunction

Earlier this month, Jordan Fish delivered a "frustrating" message on social media after Hatch, a popular sleep app that helps in deep and restful sleep, malfunctioned. It is likely that Denny Hamlin and Fish use that app to help their children go to sleep.

In her comment, she mentioned that it was time to get back to school for almost all the kids in the country and so, the app malfunctioning at such a time, made the situation very difficult for parents.

"Hate to jump on this bandwagon but it’s literally the first night back to school for almost every single child in America.. this is highly frustrating for parents like myself in the same boat," she wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Apparently, the issue was fixed within a few hours. The company replied to her comment, writing:

"Hi! Thanks for your patience while we got your app back up and running. The issue has been resolved, so you should be able to log in and use your app normally now! If you run into any trouble next time you open your app, please let us know so we can help troubleshoot!"

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, this is a sensitive time for Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish as parents. They are expecting their third child in June this year.

