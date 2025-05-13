Denny Hamlin's fiancée beams with joy in baby shower carousel ahead of 'lil guy's' arrival

Denny Hamlin and his fiancée, Jordan Fish, are expecting a baby boy in June. Weeks ahead of the "lil guy's" arrival, Fish was beaming with joy in the baby shower ceremony, surrounded by family and friends. The couple will be welcoming their third child, already proud parents of two daughters.

The celebrity NASCAR couple announced the arrival of the newest member to their family during Christmas last year. Hamlin later shared that their baby was due around June 1. The 23XI Racing co-owner revealed the baby's gender ahead of the Kansas race weekend with an adorable post set to the Beatles' song, Here Comes the Sun.

Denny Hamlin's fiancée shared photos from the baby shower, which carried on the Beatles theme — Here Comes the 'Son'. Fish took to Instagram to thank friends and family for throwing the baby shower and shared her excitement for the arrival of the "lil guy," who is already deeply loved by those around him.

"Thank you to my family and friends who threw me the most beautiful baby shower last week! I wish I could include everyone in all these photos who made it so special - because lil guy is so loved already 🥰🥰 can’t believe in a few short weeks we will be welcoming a baby boy! 🩵" the caption on her Instagram post read.

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish first met at a Charlotte Bobcats game in 2007 and began dating the following year. After a brief split in 2021, the couple later reconciled and announced their engagement on January 1, 2024.

The couple are parents to two daughters — Taylor James Hamlin, born in 2013, and Molly Gold Hamlin, born in 2017. The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver and his fiancée will soon welcome their first son.

Denny Hamlin shares hilarious banter with Kyle Busch on baby's due date

Former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch made an appearance on Denny Hamlin's Actions Detrimental podcast following the Kansas race weekend. Busch shared a hilarious story about the birth of his son, Brexton, revealing that while his son was due on the 22nd of the month, he vetoed the date, as the number is associated with his rival, Joey Logano.

"So Brexton’s due date was on the 22nd, and I was like we are not having a Logano baby. F**k that! I was like, is 18 an option?" Busch said. [1:17:58 onwards]

Brexton was on May 18, 2025, a number associated with Kyle Busch, when he drove for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Denny Hamlin continued the banter, suggesting that his fiancée was due on the first of June, but he couldn't allow it since #1 is associated with his rival, Ross Chastain.

"Jordan is due the first [of June]. There's no way we can have a [Ross] Chastain baby," he replied.

The NASCAR Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1. The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver will receive a waiver if he misses the event due to the birth of his child.

