NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her two daughters in a series of stories. The heartwarming update showed NASCAR fans another side of the three-time Daytona 500 winner.

Ad

Denny Hamlin is one of the most versatile racers in NASCAR today, with 16 wins in 24 different venues in the Cup Series across his two-decade-long career. However, he had a tumultuous start in 2025. The Joe Gibbs Racing #11 driver was involved in late race crashes, hampering his good starts in Daytona and Austin, but managed to finish sixth in Atlanta under a last lap caution. With 67 points in the season so far, he will look to turn his fortune soon.

Ad

Trending

While fans have associated Denny Hamlin with his racing career, he is a devoted family man, too. His fiancée Jordan Fish posted multiple Instagram stories on Sunday with their two daughters, Taylor and Molly. They were dressed in casual outfits while on a lunch outing, and Fish kept updating her followers on their activities throughout the day. She posted an adorable photo captioned:

"So pretty.🧡"

Jordan Fish's story of her daughters, Taylor and Molly | Source: via @xojordanfish on Instagram

Denny Hamlin, who is busy preparing for the race at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway, was not seen with them. Hamlin's daughters have frequently attended their father's races and are seen at the courses afterward.

Ad

Hamlin got engaged to Jordan Fish in January 2024. The couple is now expecting their third child, as revealed by both on social media.

"Yeah, I got another one coming. I am 3 for 3. Another baby. We are really, really excited. (We are) due June 1st-ish. So, right around Charlotte (race)......Taylor is most excited that Molly will no longer be the youngest and be the baby in the family. And then Molly is excited to have a younger (sibling) that she can take care of," Hamlin said on his podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin [55:00 onwards].

Ad

Ad

Hamlin also expressed his desire to be present for the birth of his third child as a result of NASCAR's new rulings under which playoff points will not be forfeited for missing a race due to a family emergency.

Denny Hamlin unhappy about the punishment for Austin Cindric’s right-hook

Austin Cindric found himself in hot water at COTA after he nudged the rear of Ty Dillion, which made him spin and crash into the wall in retaliation for Dillon's earlier contact, which pushed him outside of the track. The Team Penske racer received a fine of $50,000 and was docked 50 points as a result of the incident. Hamlin was asked about the same and iterated that intent should be judged thoroughly in such cases.

Ad

"You judge intent and I dont think the result should matter its the intent that really should matter... You gotta draw a line and say a foul's a foul, a flagrant one is a flagrant one," Hamlin said to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.

Expand Tweet

His stance echoed the same sentiments as Kyle Busch, who also believed that a suspension was the only appropriate punishment for such offenses. Hamlin also urged NASCAR to maintain consistency in their rulings and to officiate without considering the result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback