Denny Hamlin’s fiancée drops heartfelt words on Kyle Larson’s daughter Audrey’s golden birthday post

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, dropped heartfelt words for Kyle Larson's daughter Audrey on her golden birthday. She is the middle child of the family and turned seven on May 7.

To celebrate her special day, her mother, Katelyn Larson, shared a beautiful collection of videos and pictures showcasing her highlights. In the videos, she could be seen with her siblings, Owen and Cooper. In one of the clips, Audrey is also seen getting a color dye on her hair, and it concludes with her on the NASCAR track, where she is often spotted supporting her father.

Fans wished her in the comments, and one of the comments that stood out was from Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish. She wished Audrey a "golden birthday."

"Awww happy golden birthday sweet Audrey!! 🥳🥳," her comment read.

Jordan Fish wishes Kyle Larson's daughter Audrey on her golden birthday | Source: (@mrs_katelynlarson on Instagram)

Jordan Fish is also the mother of two daughters, Taylor and Molly, and is expecting her third child in June. Hamlin and Fish have been together since 2009. The couple has been through a rollercoaster in their long-term relationship and were engaged earlier in January of 2024. Later that year, Fish was reported to be pregnant with the couple's third child.

Denny Hamlin mentions his family's excitement to welcome baby

Denny Hamlin earlier revealed that their third child is due early in June, and the entire family is excited about going through the big change. He revealed that his elder daughter, Taylor, is happy that Molly wouldn't be the youngest one in the house. At the same time, Molly is excited to have a younger one to take care of.

"Taylor is most excited that Molly will no longer be the youngest," Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast [0:30 onwards]. "And then Molly is excited to have a younger that she can take care of," he added.

As for his performance on the track, Denny Hamlin has qualified for the playoffs this season with his striking victory at Martinsville Speedway, followed by a consecutive win at Darlington. He has been rather consistent around those races; however, he suffered an engine failure earlier in Texas, bringing an early end to his campaign.

Hamlin delivered similar results last year, too, and was consistently running in the playoffs. However, he was knocked out in the later stages and missed out on another opportunity to win his maiden Cup Series championship.

