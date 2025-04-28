Denny Hamlin's fiancée flaunts '35 weeks' baby bump in a chequered ensemble

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, shared a pregnancy update on Instagram, proudly showing off her '35 weeks' baby bump in a checkered maxi dress. The couple are expecting their third child together in June 2025.

Hamlin and Fish first met in 2007 and have been in a long-term relationship ever since. They are proud parents to two daughters, Taylor, born in 2013, and Molly, born in 2017. In January 2025, the couple got engaged during a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and in December, they announced the news of their third child on Instagram.

On Sunday, April 28, Fish shared a pregnancy milestone on her Instagram story. Her look featured a gingham maxi dress with off-shoulder puffed sleeves. She captioned the story:

"35 weeks tomorrow"

Denny Hamlin's wife posts pregnancy update on IG story. Source: xojordanfish

Jordan Fish is a former cheerleader of the NBA team, Charlotte Hornets. She holds a Bachelor's degree in communication from the East Carolina University. She also owns her own clothing line for children called Bambinos. She founded the company in 2014, in addition to her other apparel brands, Live on the Nines and Kustom Klutch.

Denny Hamlin opens up about her oldest daughter's racing interest

Denny Hamlin recently joined an episode of On Track with Annie and shared his thoughts about her oldest daughter's pursuit in racing. Taylor, aged 12, participated in her first heat recently and surprised the Cup Series driver with a win.

Reflecting upon the same, Hamlin spoke about Taylor's journey and whether he believes his kids will follow in his footsteps.

"I think they have tried, and my oldest is wide open, so you take her to a racetrack where you have to let off and make corners, she just keeps her foot down and like, she'll knock it off the wall," he said. (21:20 onwards).

"My oldest is just now getting into track so she actually had her first meet this past weekend...I'm like, 'She hasn't practiced for this, she hasn't...' Like, she's just going to be so average, let's just say average. And she won her first heat and she finished second in her next one. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it was such a proud moment,'" he added (22:00 onwards).

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin has dropped a spot in the Driver's standings after finishing outside the top 20 at Talladega Superspeedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing was running in second when he made his final pitstop. As he came out of the pits, he got stuck behind the chasing pack's two-by-two draft, making it difficult to move up the field.

He ultimately finished in 21st, while championship leader William Byron placed third after Ryan Preece's disqualification. The result kept Byron in the lead while Hamlin trails him by 52 points.

