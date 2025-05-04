Denny Hamlin's fiancée flaunts baby bump while partaking in Mother's Day trend on IG

Denny Hamlin’s fiancée, Jordan Fish, posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram in honor of all the mothers. The couple is expecting in June this year, so Fish is at the final stage of her pregnancy.

After a brief break, Fish and Hamlin reunited in 2022. They recently announced their engagement during a vacation in Mexico. The couple has two children together, Taylor and Molly, and is expecting their third soon.

Here is a photo of her story:

Jordan Fish's IG story (via Instagram/Jordan Fish)

Jordan Fish once blamed the hectic Cup season for her breaking up with Hamlin. She said in a statement:

“The only time I could see him was on the weekend, and that’s when he was working. We broke up a couple times because it was way too hard.”

They reconciled and now live in North Carolina with their daughters and a dog named Lulu.

Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, is now nearing Kevin Harvick’s record of 60 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Busch’s record could be the goal after that.

As for now, Hamlin is vying for his 57th win in the series, also his third this season. Last week at Talladega, he finished 21st. But he will start inside the top 10 (P8) this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, and given that he has won there three times already, Hamlin is inarguably a top seed.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, May 4. Fans can watch Hamlin go for his 57th win on Fox Sports 1, 3:30 pm ET onwards, or listen to its live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin’s 8-year-old daughter Molly makes her mother "sob in a corner"

Ahead of last weekend’s race at Talladega, Denny Hamlin took his daughters to the salon. In one of his videos, Molly, his youngest, was seen getting her hair done. Flaunting a crown on her newly done hair, Molly walked down the stairs to her dad.

Although it’s not clear who recorded the videos, it could have been Jordan Fish, as she uploaded them on Instagram with the following caption:

“DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE 2025 brb… while I go sob in a corner.”

Denny Hamlin has qualified for his next race on Sunday. He will start eighth in his No. 11 Toyota Camry on Row 4 alongside Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry.

Denny Hamlin has yet to win his first series championship. Younger drivers like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson have done it, but the titular win has always evaded Denny Hamlin. He said in a statement (via NBC Sports):

“I’ll just say it. I think there’s been worse drivers win a championship than me. I just feel that way just because of things that have worked out.”

Hamlin thinks winning a championship today is different from winning one back in the day, adding:

“Find one driver saying that championships are the same as they were 10 years ago, it’s just not,” Denny Hamlin explained. “I care about wins and winning every single week because in the end I absolutely would take 60-some wins and no championship over 20 and one. It’s just not even close.”

As Hamlin is in the playoffs, he will compete in the Round of 16 opener at Darlington in August. He has been in the championship race on several occasions, finishing second in his best attempt at the ultimate honor in 2020.

