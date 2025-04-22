Denny Hamlin’s fiancée Jordan drops a two-word take on Bubba Wallace’s IG update

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish recently commented on 23XI driver Bubba Wallace's Easter post on Instagram, featuring a picture with his wife and newborn son Becks Hayden. Becks will turn 7 months old on April 29th.

Denny Hamlin met his fiancée, Jordan Fish, in 2007 when she was performing as a cheerleader for the Charlotte Bobcats. They began dating in 2009 and have two daughters: Taylor James Hamlin, born in 2013, and Molly Gold Hamlin, born in 2017. After a brief separation in 2021, the couple reconciled and announced their engagement on January 1, 2024, during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

NASCAR's last weekend did not feature a Cup Series race, giving all the Cup drivers a chance to let off some steam. Come Easter Sunday, Bubba Wallace, who drives for Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing, celebrated his first Easter after the birth of his son Becks. He shared a post on Instagram, captioned:

"Happy Easter!"

Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan, elated to see the cute snap of the Wallaces, commented on the post.

"The cutest 😍😍😍😍" she wrote on Instagram.

via @bubbawallace on Instagram

In racing matters, Denny Hamlin came close to clinching three straight wins this season after taking JGR’s No. 11 Toyota to victory lane at both Darlington and Martinsville. The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville also saw Bubba Wallace secure a podium finish in P3.

However, Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson spoiled Hamlin’s bid for a three-peat, matching what JGR teammate Christopher Bell achieved earlier in the season. Larson held off Hamlin by just over two seconds to take the checkered flag in his No. 5 Chevrolet.

Jordan Fish grateful to 'experience' fiancé Denny Hamlin's back-to-back Cup triumph

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin secured back-to-back victories in the Cook Out 400 and the Goodyear 400. After his monumental achievement, his fiancée Jordan Fish shared a post on Instagram expressing how 'grateful' she was to witness the JGR driver's triumphs.

“Throwback weekend @darlingtonraceway was a success! 😃✌🏼Back to back wins for @dennyhamlin 🏆 Especially grateful that my family was there to experience victory lane! 🏁” the post was captioned.

Moreover, following the end of the throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway, Hamlin expressed that his win is 'all about the team'.

"This is all about the team. This is certainly one of those moments that it doesn't happen often, but the pit crew is the one that gets to hoist the trophy," he told SiriusXM.

Meanwhile, the next Cup Series race is scheduled to run at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27th at 3:00 pm Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

