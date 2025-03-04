NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin’s fiancée Jordan Fish appeared on Haley Dillon’s new podcast 'Believe In The Good' this week.

Ad

Jordan and Denny have been together for about 18 years and are parents to two daughters. They are also expecting their third child. Jordan often shares updates about her pregnancy on Instagram. In her latest story, she shared a clip from the podcast, talking with Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon’s wife Haley and wrote:

"Thank you for having me as your first guest on your new podcast."

Jordan Fish's story on March 4. Source: @xojordanfish on Instagram

Jordan talked about her long-term relationship with Hamlin and mentioned their ups and downs through the years. The couple first met in 2007 when Jordan was a cheerleader for the Charlotte Bobcats. After dating for years, they broke up in 2021 but got back together the following year and announced their engagement on January 1, 2024.

Ad

Trending

It's so hard because our relationship has so many seasons... when you're in a long-term relationship it's not like butterflies and all that stuff... the whole time, you know, you have ebbs and flows of ups and downs. And we've had a lot of downs but we've also had a lot of ups," Jordan said.

Ad

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin has had one top-10 finish in the last three NASCAR Cup Series races this season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 21st at the Circuit of The Americas last Sunday and had a sixth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hamlin was placed 24th at the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway after a last-lap wreck that took out most of the front pack including the leading No. 11 Toyota.

Ad

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish to welcome third child this June

Denny Hamlin and his fiancée Jordan Fish are expecting their third child in June. The couple shared a post on Instagram last Christmas with their two daughters with the caption:

"The more, the Merrier. Merry Christmas."

Ad

Hamlin and Jordan are parents to Taylor James Hamlin, who was born in 2013 and Molly Gold Hamlin in 2017. During an episode of his 'Actions Detrimental' podcast last month, Hamlin shared the due date, which is around the Memorial Day weekend NASCAR Cup Series race, the Coca-Cola 600.

"I've got another one coming. I'm three-for-three. Another baby. We're really, really excited. Due June 1st-ish. So, right around Charlotte weekend, hopefully we can get that thing popped out somewhere around then," Denny Hamlin said.

Hamlin also mentioned NASCAR's new rule that allows drivers to skip a race for childbirth without losing playoff points. For now, the 44-year-old will return to the track this weekend for the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback