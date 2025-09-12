Denny Hamlin’s fiancée melts hearts with son Jameson’s 3-month milestone in recent IG update

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, recently celebrated her son's three-month milestone and shared a heartwarming Instagram story. The story featured an adorable picture of the baby boy, Jameson Drew Hamlin, smiling for the camera.

The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver met with his better half in 2007. The couple soon began dating and has been together since then. Hamlin and Fish share three kids together, with the eldest one, Taylor, born in 2013, and the middle child, Molly, born in 2017. This year the couple was also blessed with a third child, a baby boy, Jameson Drew Hamlin, on June 11.

Reflecting on James' three-month anniversary, Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, dressed her son in a dinosaur onesie. She also added a three-month badge on his pillow while clicking the picture.

Here's the snapshot of Fish's story:

Jordan Fish shared an adorable picture of her son (Source: @xojordanfish on Instagram)

In the follow-up story, Jameson was seen sitting on his airchair with the three-month badge in his hands. Hamlin also missed out on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez race for the birth of his first son. The couple hasn't tied the knot yet, but Hamlin proposed to Fish during a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas in January 2024.

Denny Hamlin candidly shared the story behind naming his son Jameson Drew

The oldest Cup Series driver on the grid, Denny Hamlin, was featured in an interview with Cup Scene on YouTube ahead of the Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM, held at Pocono Raceway on June 22, 2025. During the interview, Hamlin shared the story behind naming his son Jameson Drew.

The JGR driver pointed out that he paid tribute to the people who helped him pave his way in stock car racing. He explained:

"The name—um—obviously I'm James, so that's James' son, Jameson. And so, and Drew—we wanted to keep JD because, obviously, JD Gibbs is a big, big part of my getting here to the Cup Series. James Dean was the car owner I drove for in late models that got me the equipment to win all those races to get seen by JD. I'm JD, and so we're just keeping it going." [11:20 onwards]

Denny Hamlin was among the NASCAR drivers to get an official playoff waiver despite missing a regular-season race. According to the official rule book, all drivers are bound to compete in all regular-season events to be eligible for the playoffs. However, the #11 Camry driver's case was considered a medical emergency, and he was allowed a playoff waiver.

Hamlin joined the series back from the Pocono Raceway and secured the pole position for the main event. However, his teammate Chase Briscoe won the race, while Hamlin ended as the runner-up. Additionally, the JGR driver currently leads the Cup Series points table with 2120 points, five wins, 15 top-tens, 12 top-fives, and three pole positions in 27 starts this season.

