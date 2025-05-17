Denny Hamlin's fiancée reacts to racer's hilarious version of Logitech G ad ft. a possible nod to Taylor Swift

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin recently posted a lighthearted reaction to Logitech G’s latest advertisement on his social media. His fiancée, Jordan Fish, chimed in with a brief response to Hamlin’s post about the tech brand, which is serving as a sponsor for his 23XI Racing team this season.

Denny Hamlin met his fiancée, Jordan Fish, in 2007 while she was performing as a cheerleader for the Charlotte Bobcats. The couple began dating in 2009 and share two daughters—Taylor James Hamlin, born in 2013, and Molly Gold Hamlin, born in 2017. After a brief split in 2021, Hamlin and Fish reconciled. They announced their engagement on January 1, 2024, during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In a recent post on Instagram, Hamlin shared what he called the 'Taylor's Version' of ending the Logitech G advertisement featuring Bubba Wallace. The #11 driver labeled his edition of the ad as Taylor's Version, seemingly referencing the 2023 re-release of an older album by American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. Furthermore, the video also features Hamlin's elder daughter, whose name is also Taylor.

"I thought @logitechg should go with this ending instead 🤣The @nascar Cup Series comes to @primevideo next week at Charlotte." the post was captioned

Upon seeing this post, Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan commented on the humorous video, writing:

"Oh bless.. she will never live this one down"

On the track, Denny Hamlin, who drives the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, has already notched two wins this season. He came close to securing a third victory at Bristol, but Kyle Larson’s dominant run denied him the top spot.

The three-time Daytona 500 champion is set to compete in Sunday’s Million Dollar All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. However, he heads into the event looking to bounce back after suffering engine failures in each of his last two starts.

Denny Hamlin outpours his support for Dale Jr. and others for levelling up CARS Tour

NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick, along with several other personalities from the sport, co-own the zMAX CARS Tour grassroots series and have played a key role in revitalizing grassroots racing. Recently, Denny Hamlin voiced his support and appreciation for their efforts in building up the series since taking ownership.

In a recent interview with FloRacing, Hamlin said:

“Love the opportunity that these guys were getting. I mean on the big stage, sharing a weekend with the Cup guys on the All-Star weekend. You're at a NASCAR Cup Series track... you're on a big network. All those things are fantastic.” [0:27]

“It's great to see the job that Justin (Marks), Jeff (Burton), [and] Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) have done with the CARS Tour to keep this thing promoting and keep growing it. It's going to be fantastic to see.”

Following the qualifying session at NWS, Hamlin will start the All-Star race from the fourth row, in P8. Catch the Joe Gibbs Racing driver live on FOX Sports 1 at 5 PM Eastern on May 18.

