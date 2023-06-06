Denny Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing set to extend partnership with FedEx for the 2024 NASCAR season: Reports

Denny Hamlin’s future with Joe Gibbs Racing has remained a hot topic since it was reported last year that his contract with long-time sponsor FedEx will expire after the conclusion of the ongoing Cup Series season.

According to a recent report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, FedEx, the premier shipping company in the world is close to signing a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing to continue sponsoring the championship winning organization into the 2024 season.

The Memphis-based transport company is currently in the final season of its contract with JGR and has been a prominent partner of Hamlin’s #11 car since his debut. FedEx has served as the primary sponsor of Hamlin's car in seven of 15 points-paying events this season.

On Twitter, Stern wrote:

“FedEx is close to striking a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing to continue sponsoring the team into the 2024 NASCAR season, per people familiar,”

Adam Stern @A_S12



The precise scope of the agreement is unclear, but FedEx is expected to retain a sizable presence on the No. 11

The exact nature of the proposed extension, including its length and financial structure, is uncertain, but FedEx is likely to hold a large stake in extension on Denny Hamlin’s #11 JGR Toyota.

Denny Hamlin has been an integral part of Joe Gibbs Racing since 2005. He made his cup debut at JGR in 2005 and joined them in the series as full-time driver in 2006. In 18-years of Cup career at JGR, the 42-year-old has claimed 49 wins, 327 top-10 finishes, and 37 poles, he is one of the most talented drivers in the history of the sport.

Denny Hamlin was always confident with Joe Gibbs Racing about his NASCAR future

Ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, when Fox Sport’s Bob Pockrass asked Denny Hamlin about his possible chance of contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing, the three-time Daytona 500 winner said he is confident about his extension with the team.

Hamlin said:

“I am confident, as long as I am racing want to be with Joe Gibbs Racing and they want to be with me. Certainly, I think that these talks will go on for few months. There is just so many other aspects that goes into this. Myself have a Toyota team, and we have an alliance with JGR. There is a lot to navigate as a lot of contracts are all up at the same time.”

Catch Denny Hamlin in action at the Sonoma Raceway on June 11, 2023.

