Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Dover victory sees major viewership hit due to rain delay 

By Palak Gupta
Published Jul 22, 2025 19:07 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin at Dover Motor Speedway on Jul 20, 2025. Image: Imagn

Denny Hamlin collected his second straight win at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, but the broadcast audience for the NASCAR Cup Series race took a hit during a late rain delay.

Ad

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver took the checkered flag in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 after a sudden downpour forced race officials to halt proceedings for nearly an hour. The cable networks TNT and TruTV drew a combined 2.009 million viewers for the event. However, viewership dipped 27% during the rain delay from last year's 2.401 million on FS1.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal shared the ratings update on X, writing:

"@TNTdrama + @TruTV got 2.009 million viewers for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race @MonsterMile that wound up being rain delayed for nearly an hour toward the end."
Ad
Trending
Ad

The Cup Series has four broadcast partners this season. After Fox Sports’s early-season stretch, Prime Video streamed five mid-season races, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 in late May. Five more races were broadcast TNT Sports (on TNT, truTV, and Max) and the last 14 races of the season will air on NBC.

The series has seen viewership fall due to scheduling and network shake-ups multiple times this season. The EchoPark Raceway on TNT and The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Prime Video both saw a more than 20% fall in TV viewership compared to last year.

Ad

Fans slam TNT's Dover telecast for bungling NASCAR Cup race coverage

During last weekend's NASCAR Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway, where Denny Hamlin took home his fourth win of the season, some fans condemned TNT for on-air mistakes for showing JJ Yeley's picture for Shane van Gisbergen during opening laps and neglecting race action.

Several fans also complained it focused on leaders during crashes and ignored Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s calls highlighting incidents.

Ad
"It takes the NASCAR TNT production/camera operators 8 years to see what Dale Jr. sees in 4 seconds," a fan wrote.
"Tv production is showing that they are not good at or care about racing. NBC will either will be the final nail in the coffin or a chance at a rebirth. (Prime spoiled and knows what the race fans want)," another fan shared.
Ad

When the rain started during a caution caused by Ross Chastain’s crash, NASCAR red‑flagged the race with just 14 laps to go and TNT showed workers carrying the trophy through the pouring rain as if they expected an early finish.

When racing resumed, Christopher Bell spun and pushed Hamlin for the lead from William Byron, and fans also criticized TNT for glossing over Byron's crash.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications