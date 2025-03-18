Denny Hamlin’s silence veils JGR’s post-FedEx exit move: “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say”

Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team could join hands with Progressive Insurance for the 2025 season. So an announcement is due. However, when asked about the same, the veteran racer said he doesn’t know what he is allowed to say.

Ad

During the previous off-season, Hamlin’s team parted ways with FedEx and Mavis Tires & Brakes, clearing up a significant amount of inventory in the No. 11 Toyota Camry. His current sponsors include National Debt Relief, Sport Clips, King’s Hawaiian, and Yahoo.

Addressing the matter in the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin said (1:00:23):

“Exciting stuff for sure that we're gonna be able to announce tomorrow, I'm not sure, probably in the morning I would say...but yeah, well, I'm excited about it (and) I don't know what I'm allowed to say.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

According to Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern, Progressive backed Ryan Newman’s No. 6 RFK car in 2020. Last year, it spent a whopping $1.855 million on TV advertising around NASCAR. So landing a deal with the Ohio-based insurance company could only mean promising days are ahead.

However, neither Joe Gibbs Racing nor Progressive has said anything to confirm the news. Therefore, the fans will have to wait for an official announcement. Last week, JGR signed a two-race deal with AMPM for the events at Sonoma Raceway in July and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.

Ad

Last Sunday (March 16) at LVMS, Denny Hamlin finished 25th, bagging 12 points. Notably, he was the lowest-finishing JGR driver that day. Next up for the Tampa, Florida native is the Straight Talk Wireless 409 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which is scheduled for March 23.

Denny Hamlin reveals how he won massive Las Vegas jackpots using ChatGPT

Denny Hamlin left Las Vegas a rich man, winning $330,000 in multiple attempts at the casino. It all started with him winning $126,000 on Friday night (March 14), which he posted on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

The triumph left Hamlin longing for more. His winning spree continued the next day as the speedster was back at it. He won an additional $86,000 on another machine.

When asked about the secret behind winning back-to-back jackpots, Denny Hamlin revealed that it was all thanks to ChatGPT. He explained:

“First of all, I looked on ChatGPT. I say, ‘If I win on one Buffalo machine, does it hurt my odds of winning on another?’ Like, ‘Does the Buffalo game algorithm, does one hit take away from all?’ And it says, ‘No, they're all independent.’”

Ad

“So I said, ‘Sweet. I'm gonna go back for more.’ So I went to a different machine. And it just — I put a quarter in, I win a car. I put a quarter in, I win a car. That's basically how it went. Every 5-10 minutes, it was just a new pay,” he added.

As reported by Athlon Sports, Denny Hamlin tried other games in the casino, including blackjack. But he didn’t have much luck on the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback