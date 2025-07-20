Denny Hamlin’s spotter relays Alex Bowman’s genius skill at Dover

Denny Hamlin's spotter, Chris Lambert, radioed that Alex Bowman was the only driver to make the top lane work at Dover Motor Speedway during the ongoing NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 20. Bowman and Hamlin are racing each other after making their way inside the top five.Bowman, driver of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, started the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover in 16th, with Hamlin qualifying in 13th. They concluded the first and second stages inside the top five with drivers like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson in the vicinity.In an X post by NASCAR insider Davey Segal, the #11 spotter, Chris Lambert, relayed Bowman's line to his driver, which he argued was two tenths faster than everyone else.“@3widemiddle (Chris Lambert) says (Alex) Bowman is the only car making the higher lane work late in a run. ‘He's about 2 tenths better than the field,’” Segal wrote.Davey Segal @DaveyCenterLINK.@3widemiddle says Bowman is the only car making the higher lane work late in a run. &quot;He's about 2 tenths better than the field.&quot;Alex Bowman came to the 400-lap race at Dover in search of his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He came close to winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he was making the top lane work as well. However, he made a mistake in the closing laps, allowing Kyle Larson to take the lead and the win.Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, has three wins as of the Dover race weekend. He is one of the four drivers with three wins, along with Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and Shane van Gisbergen, this season.“I always circle this place”: Alex Bowman on racing at Dover Motor SpeedwayAlex Bowman shared his thoughts on racing at Dover Motor Speedway, where he has amassed one win, five top-5s, and six top-10s. He credited seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson for teaching him how to drive around the Monster Mile fast.In a pre-race interview, the #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver said (via ESPN's Kelly Crandall on X):“I always circle this place. I love this racetrack. I enjoy it. I learned a lot from being teammates with Jimmie (Johnson) here. I was pretty terrible until then, and I learned a lot from him. We went on a run where we didn't finish outside the top five for forever, like until last year, really. Yeah, it's been a good place for us.”His win at Dover came in the 2021 NASCAR season, where he beat teammate Kyle Larson, who led the most laps. The race witnessed a 1-2-3-4 finish from Hendrick Motorsports, with Bowman leading Larson, Chase Elliott, and William Byron, respectively.