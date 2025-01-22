“Denny Hamlin’s out here winning everything but a NASCAR championship”: Fans make their feelings known about JGR star’s latest post

Denny Hamlin’s recent tweet on X has led to widespread reactions from NASCAR fans. The Joe Gibbs Racing star shared a video featuring himself and three others wearing Ohio State jerseys.

While Hamlin's post on his official X handle intended to celebrate Ohio State's victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Notre Dame, the conversation among fans quickly shifted towards Hamlin's own racing career, specifically his lack of a NASCAR Cup Series championship. Hamlin captioned the post:

“Finally a champ.”

One fan summed up the general sentiment surrounding the tweet, commenting,

“Denny’s out here winning everything but a NASCAR championship.”

The reactions were a mix of game-related comments, critiques of Hamlin’s NASCAR performance, and lighthearted jabs at his age.

“Haha Denny, I sat right next to you, brother. What a game. Had no idea it was you haha,” another fan shared, recalling a chance encounter at the match.

“Can it, old man,” one wrote.

“Denny is the good luck charm for Ohio State,” another fan commented.

“I’m disappointed, Denny … no goofy pictures during the game,” a follower teased.

“Now that is funny. Congratulations OSU. Looks like fun,” another user added.

“LETS GOOOOO OH—2024–25 CHAMPS BABYYYYY,” a fan celebrated.

Ohio State’s 34-23 victory over Notre Dame marked their first national championship since 2015 and the first under the 12-team playoff format. The game, held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, featured standout performances from senior quarterback Will Howard and junior running back Quinshon Judkins. Despite a strong comeback effort by Notre Dame, a clutch play by Ohio State freshman Jeremiah Smith captured the win in the final moments.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s making of Denny Hamlin’s custom NASCAR seat

Joe Gibbs Racing recently shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at crafting together a custom race car seat for Denny Hamlin. The reel detailed the process of designing a seat tailored to Hamlin’s specific needs.

The process involved fine-tuning the lumbar support. Hamlin's previous seat had 0.75 inches of lumbar padding, but he felt the new adjustment was too pronounced, prompting further modifications. The next step was the pour, where liquid foam was meticulously applied while Hamlin sat in the car, allowing it to mold perfectly to his unique body shape. After the foam solidified, it was carefully trimmed and then scanned to create the final, precise design.

The team shared the video on their official Instagram handle with the caption,

“Did you know every NASCAR driver has a custom seat? @dennyhamlin”

Hamlin is set to begin his 20th full-time Cup Series season. In 2024, he won three races—Bristol, Richmond, and Dover—and reached the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

During the course of the season, the 44-year-old secured 12 top-five finishes, 18 top-10 finishes, and two pole positions.

