Denny Hamlin says 23XI "definitely downloaded" issues after Kansas disaster for Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin recently delved into the poor performances by both 23XI charters, driven by Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing team faced a challenging week at Kansas, with both the #45 and #23 cars struggling to find their stride.

Despite promising speeds during practice sessions, qualifying saw a stark contrast, ultimately foreshadowing the underwhelming race day results.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass ahead of the Darlington showdown, Denny Hamlin candidly addressed the team's shortcomings, acknowledging the need for reflection and improvement. He remarked:

"It was a disappointing week. It was a long week. We definitely downloaded a lot over the week of what led to that type of performance for those cars and think we’ve got a good grasp on it. So I think everyone’s gonna be better for it."

Expand Tweet

He added:

"I think sometimes you need these wake-up calls that you gotta get better, you’re not as good as you think you are. So I think those guys certainly took it to heart and they’re working really hard. I know that they’ve worked really hard this weekend to get cars that are handling good. Looks like they got that."

Denny Hamlin on Darlington disaster for Tyler Reddick

For Hamlin, the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 race at Darlington Raceway offered a stark contrast to his expectations, as the #11 Camry XSE struggled to maintain its momentum.

Despite a fourth-place finish, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran faced challenges keeping pace with the frontrunners, with the race unfolding differently than anticipated. Reflecting on his own experience, Hamlin revealed to Frontstretch:

"The front end really really hurt the potential of the car. Definitely hurt it in the short and long run, but we just, on that super-long run, just migrated a little too free and it was just a very lackluster day for us."

While Hamlin grappled with his race-day struggles, Tyler Reddick emerged as a standout performer for 23XI Racing, leading an impressive 131 laps and showcasing the team's potential. Despite Reddick's ultimate DNF and a premature finish, Denny Hamlin commended the crew's efforts. He told Frontstretch:

"They dominated the day. It looked like they really reaped the benefits. The pit crew did a great job of keeping them upfront all day long, and his car was obviously very fast as well. It’s always frustrating when you lead a lot and you feel like you should win."

After 14 races in the 2024 season, Denny Hamlin finds himself in third position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 447 points to his name, courtesy of three wins and 5 top-5 finishes.