Denny Hamlin says daughter Molly would “sacrifice her body” to protect her brother Jameson from getting hurt 

Denny Hamlin recently revealed his seven-year-old daughter Molly’s joy with newborn baby brother Jameson. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also said that she would protect him by sacrificing her body.

Hamlin and his fiancée Jordan Fish welcomed their third child, son Jameson Drew Hamlin, on June 11. During the latest episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental, Hamlin discussed his birth and talked about their middle child, Molly being over the moon and carrying him around the house.

"You know how she carries around the fake baby dolls? She's doing that now with a real baby doll. I mean, just toting this thing all around the house and we're kind of like, but we would know that she would sacrifice her body if she tripped before hurting that child," Denny Hamlin said (09:36 onwards).

Trending

Hamlin and Jordon are also parents to daughter Taylor, who is 12 years old.

Hamlin skipped the Mexico City race due to the birth but got a NASCAR playoff waiver. After finishing last Sunday's Cup race at Pocono Raceway (June 22) in second place, the 44-year-old is now the No. 1 seed in the inaugural $1 million prize In-Season Challenge which starts this weekend. Hamlin won the pole position, led 32 laps and won Stage 1 at Pocono but lost to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe by 0.682 seconds.

The EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) will host the first event of the five-race challenge on TNT. Hamlin will battle No. 32 seed Ty Dillon and will have to finish ahead of him to move on to the next race challenge. Points will not matter.

"I tried to sell her on James Jet for a very very long time" - Denny Hamlin on names for their son

During the same podcast, Denny Hamlin revealed the names that they came close to picking before settling on James Drew Hamlin. He also shared that he tried to persuade long-time partner Jordan Fish for 'James Jet.'

"I tried to sell her on James Jet for a very, very long time. I think I had wore her down enough to get that through the goal line, but we came up with others that, you know, there was one in particular we came really close to, Miles Miller," Denny Hamlin said (08:43 onwards).

"I liked the if we didn't go with JD, I liked first and middle initials to be the same because it just kind of rolls off the tongue," he added.

Hamlin wanted to honor JD because of Jim Dean, the car owner he drove for in late models before joining Joe Gibbs Racing with owner J.D. Gibbs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.