Denny Hamlin says NASCAR lawsuit outcome could ‘dictate’ Corey Heim’s future with 23XI Racing

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass featured co-owner of 23XI Racing Denny Hamlin in an interview following Sunday's Talladega Superspeedway race. During the post-race interaction, Hamlin opened up about development driver Corey Heim's future with the team.Heim has been piloting the #11 Toyota Tundra in the Truck Series for the past three years under Tricon Garage. Following his performance in the series, 23XI Racing decided to sign him as the development driver in February this year. Additionally, he drove the #67 Toyota Camry XSE in the Cup Series in five events this season so far.However, the Cup Series team has been involved in an ongoing lawsuit with NASCAR. The situation rose when the team refused to sign the new charter agreement last October. Since then, the governing body and 23XI have been fighting court battles, and the lawsuit is set to go on trial on December 1, 2025. Reflecting on the same, Denny Hamlin opened up about Corey Heim's future with the team and told Pockrass:&quot;Well, I mean, I think that obviously the outcome of December 1st will dictate a lot of things. But he’s again a development driver for 23XI. He’s got races on his schedule right now as of now, and we don’t see any changing.&quot;Corey Heim drove the #67 Toyota Camry XSE for Denny Hamlin's co-owned team, at Kansas Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Chicago Street Course, Richmond Raceway, and Bristol Motor Speedway. He secured his career-best finish at Bristol, finishing P6.“We didn’t ask for this”: NASCAR president got candid about the ongoing lawsuit between the sanctioning body and 23XI RacingA few months back in August 2025, NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell was featured on the Out of the Groove podcast with stock car YouTuber Eric Esteep. During the podcast, O'Donnell broke his silence on the ongoing lawsuit between NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports.The sanctioning body president claimed that he was disappointed by the team's move to refuse the charter agreement. He rejected the claim that NASCAR has created a monopoly in the sport, and further explained:&quot;I can't get into the specifics, right, of the litigation, but, uh, it's important that, uh, I think everyone knows, you know, the teams—the team sued us, right? We didn't ask for this. Um, we're still not sure what they're even asking for. Um, candidly, in terms of an outcome, what we've seen really doesn't have anything to do with why the lawsuit was brought. So it's a little bit perplexing.&quot; [33:50 onwards]The lawsuit has affected 23XI Racing Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Riley Herbst, and development driver Corey Heim's future with the team. Front Row Motorsports drivers Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, and Zane Smith are also affected by the same.